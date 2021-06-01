The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Australia

Australia’s Taxation Statistics report presents an overview of Australia’s income tax returns over the past financial year, including for individuals. From this data, it’s possible to get a snapshot of the highest paid jobs in the country. Though we’re still waiting on the release of the most recent data in this space (2018/19 stats – yes, it takes a while) the information from 2017/18 returns is available to peruse if you so wish.

And if you’re looking for a sneak peek, allow us to help. Here’s a list of the top-ten paying jobs in Australia.



Which are the highest paying jobs in Australia?

If you had to guess the highest paid profession in Australia, you’d probably plump for a position in the mining or financial sectors. Nope. It turns out that the highest taxable income comes from surgeons. On average, surgeons make $402,582 in taxable income per year.

Here’s the full list for you:

Surgeon – $402,582 Anaesthetist – $382,674 Internal medicine specialist – $301,129 Financial dealer – $272,895 Psychiatrist – $225,206 Other medical practitioners – $215,728 Judicial or other legal professionals – $184,958 Mining engineer – $179,288 Chief executive officer or managing director – $170,336 Engineering manager – $156,015

If you’d like to take a deeper look at this, you can see the full breakdown in table form, here.

The ATO also has a list of the top 10 earning postcodes across Australia if you’d like to begin planning your big move once you start raking in the cash. Those, according to most recently available data from the ATO, include:

2028, NSW – $242,428 2027, NSW – $198,828 3142, VIC – $196,816 2023, NSW – $193,440 3002, VIC – $185,437 2030, NSW – $181,954 2110, NSW – $177,615 2088, NSW – $171,904 2063, NSW – $169,142 6011, WA – $167,090

This article has been updated since its original publish date.