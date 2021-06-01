Level Up Your Life

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Australia
Australia’s Taxation Statistics report presents an overview of Australia’s income tax returns over the past financial year, including for individuals. From this data, it’s possible to get a snapshot of the highest paid jobs in the country. Though we’re still waiting on the release of the most recent data in this space (2018/19 stats – yes, it takes a while) the information from 2017/18 returns is available to peruse if you so wish.

And if you’re looking for a sneak peek, allow us to help. Here’s a list of the top-ten paying jobs in Australia.

Which are the highest paying jobs in Australia?

If you had to guess the highest paid profession in Australia, you’d probably plump for a position in the mining or financial sectors. Nope. It turns out that the highest taxable income comes from surgeons. On average, surgeons make $402,582 in taxable income per year.

Here’s the full list for you:

  1. Surgeon – $402,582
  2. Anaesthetist – $382,674
  3. Internal medicine specialist – $301,129
  4. Financial dealer – $272,895
  5. Psychiatrist – $225,206
  6. Other medical practitioners – $215,728
  7. Judicial or other legal professionals – $184,958
  8. Mining engineer – $179,288
  9. Chief executive officer or managing director – $170,336
  10. Engineering manager – $156,015

If you’d like to take a deeper look at this, you can see the full breakdown in table form, here.

The ATO also has a list of the top 10 earning postcodes across Australia if you’d like to begin planning your big move once you start raking in the cash. Those, according to most recently available data from the ATO, include:

  1. 2028, NSW – $242,428
  2. 2027, NSW – $198,828
  3. 3142, VIC – $196,816
  4. 2023, NSW – $193,440
  5. 3002, VIC – $185,437
  6. 2030, NSW – $181,954
  7. 2110, NSW – $177,615
  8. 2088, NSW – $171,904
  9. 2063, NSW – $169,142
  10. 6011, WA – $167,090

If that’s making you feel inspired to build on your financial literacy, take a peek at this list of money-focused books that should help. In addition to that, you can read up on the best ways to ask for a pay rise. Check that one out here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Comments

  • Shame in the Medical professionals and their Associations. We are missing the external specialist doctors at 3.2 million, if the above is not bad enough.

    Something is wrong Australia. Why are all top fields are medical?
    Why a trip to the unethical Specialists cost so much?
    Why to we keep blaming the insurance companies?
    Why do we want to change MediCare?

    Think about all that and you might think the our Government needs to control the fees our unethical medical specialise charge.

