The 10 Jobs Most in Need of Staff, Because Australia’s Unemployment Rate Is at a 48-Year Low

The Australian Jobs and Skills Summit is fast approaching with its launch date of September 1 speeding around the corner. The event is expected to address economic challenges (across wages, jobs skills, hiring equality and more), with unions, employers, civil society and governments joining for the major event.

Ahead of this, The Age has reported that Victoria’s new Skills Authority has released a report that hints at potential upcoming workers shortages in a range of industries.

The report, which we have also read through, states that if Victoria is to meet employment demands and replace retiring workers, the state will need an estimated 373,000 additional workers by 2025.

The industries most impacted by this need, the report shows, are health and community services (64,700 estimated workers needed by 2025), food, accommodation, retail, wholesale trade, arts, recreation and other services (additional 89,000 estimated workers needed), and education and training (with 41,000 estimated workers needed).

Of course, this is not just a Victorian issue. But it is a clear indicator of the direction things are moving, and the impact of border closures and other industry-level COVID-19 impacts (like business closures, delays to student training, and even absenteeism).

Zooming out to an Australia-wide perspective, there are gaping staffing holes in certain industries (like travel and health) which have caused major issues felt across the country.

Per the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4 per cent in July – the lowest it has been since 1974, the ABC reports. If you’re wondering which industries are most in need of employees, here is the latest info from Seek.

10 jobs most in need of hires right now

Per data from Seek, these are the 10 jobs most desperate for hires at the moment.

Nursing

Warehousing, Storage & Distribution

Aged & Disability Support

Automotive Trades

Administrative Assistants

Sales Representatives / Consultants

Physiotherapy, OT & Rehabilitation

Childcare & Outside School Hours Care

Chefs / Cooks

Retail Assistants

Developers / Programmers

