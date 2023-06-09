Here Are the Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Australia Right Now

Australia’s Taxation Statistics report for the 2020-21 financial year presents an overview of Australia’s income tax returns, including for individuals. From this data, it’s possible to get a snapshot of the highest-paid jobs in the country.

If you’re looking for a sneak peek, allow us to help. Here’s a list of the top-ten paying jobs in Australia, along with the top ten highest-earning postcodes in the country.

Which are the highest-paying jobs in Australia?

If you had to guess the highest-paid profession in Australia, you’d probably throw out a position in the mining or financial sectors. Nope. It turns out that the highest taxable income comes from surgeons. On average, surgeons make $457,281 in taxable income per year.

Only one of the job titles on the list changed over the year – engineering manager has been replaced by CEO or managing director. The order of the titles has also shifted a little bit.

Here’s the full list for you:

The ATO also has a list of the top 10 earning postcodes across Australia (according to average taxable income).

In 2020-21, some changes include Double Bay (2028) shooting to the top spot on the list and new suburbs like Portsea (3944) and Darling Point/Edgecliff/Rushcutters (2027).

Here’s the full list for you:

This article has been updated since its original publish date.