Here Are the Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Australia Right Now

4

Chris Jager and Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 5 hours ago: June 9, 2023 at 10:34 am -
Australia’s Taxation Statistics report for the 2020-21 financial year presents an overview of Australia’s income tax returns, including for individuals. From this data, it’s possible to get a snapshot of the highest-paid jobs in the country.

If you’re looking for a sneak peek, allow us to help. Here’s a list of the top-ten paying jobs in Australia, along with the top ten highest-earning postcodes in the country.

Which are the highest-paying jobs in Australia?

If you had to guess the highest-paid profession in Australia, you’d probably throw out a position in the mining or financial sectors. Nope. It turns out that the highest taxable income comes from surgeons. On average, surgeons make $457,281 in taxable income per year.

Only one of the job titles on the list changed over the year – engineering manager has been replaced by CEO or managing director. The order of the titles has also shifted a little bit.

Here’s the full list for you:

highest paid jobs australia
Image: ATO

The ATO also has a list of the top 10 earning postcodes across Australia (according to average taxable income).

In 2020-21, some changes include Double Bay (2028) shooting to the top spot on the list and new suburbs like Portsea (3944) and Darling Point/Edgecliff/Rushcutters (2027).

Here’s the full list for you:

highest paid jobs ato
Image: ATO

If all this talk about the highest-paying jobs is making you feel inspired to build on your financial literacy, take a peek at this list of money-focused books that should help. In addition to that, you can read up on the best ways to ask for a pay rise. Check that one out here.

And if you’re after a new gig, here are the jobs most in need of staff right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Comments

  • Shame in the Medical professionals and their Associations. We are missing the external specialist doctors at 3.2 million, if the above is not bad enough.

    Something is wrong Australia. Why are all top fields are medical?
    Why a trip to the unethical Specialists cost so much?
    Why to we keep blaming the insurance companies?
    Why do we want to change MediCare?

    Think about all that and you might think the our Government needs to control the fees our unethical medical specialise charge.

    • I drive a forklift for a major transport company. Every year since started, take-home pay has increased (but working crazy huge hours).

      Last financial year, was roughly $148,000 (before tax).

      Happy since doesn’t involve FIFO or time away from family.
      But does mean working 6 days a week 🙁

  • As per article “taxable income”…. highlighting that certain ppl are able to minimise/hide their payable tax.

    Don’t forget to add the PM of AU … $549,150 (as of 2019).

    If we then look into the corporate world of CEO’s/etc… Then, your list quickly becomes irrelevant.

