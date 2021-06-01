The Best Books On Money If You’re Not Rolling In It But Would like To Be

Money is one of those areas in life where we could probably be doing a better job of educating young folks. Teach us less about Pythagoras Theorem in school and more about taxes, please.

Anyway. If you feel your grasp on money talk is lacking (me, too!) and you’d like to level up your financial literacy, there are a bunch of books out there that can help.

I’ve pulled together a list of useful reads on money, saving and investments so we can all work on getting a little better at looking after our bank accounts. Here’s a list of money books that are worth the investment (especially in the lead up to tax time).

She’s On The Money: Take charge of your financial future – Victoria Devine

Drops June 16

We covered this title in a recent piece on savings hacks here. It’s written by a registered financial adviser, Victoria Devine, and covers everything from savings tips to tax returns to investing 101.

Penguin describes this book as:

The ultimate millennial money guide, from the creator of Australia’s #1 finance podcast.

Pre-order it from $14.99

The Barefoot Investor 2020 Update: The Only Money Guide You’ll Ever Need – Scott Pape

Synopsis via Amazon:

You’ll get a step-by-step formula: open this account, then do this; call this person, and say this; invest money here, and not there. All with a glass of wine in your hand.

This book will show you how to create an entire financial plan that is so simple you can sketch it on the back of a serviette … and you’ll be able to manage your money in 10 minutes a week.

Buy it from $19.76

Money School: Become financially independent and reclaim your life – Lacey Filipich

Synopsis via Penguin:

From the founder of Money School comes an approachable and inspiring guide to taking control of your money and your time so you can build the life you really want.

Buy it from $4.99

Clever Girl Finance: Ditch debt, save money and build real wealth – Bola Sokunbi

Synopsis via Amazon:

Join the ranks of thousands of smart and savvy women who have turned to money expert and author Bola Sokunbi for guidance on ditching debt, saving money, and building real wealth.

Buy it from $22.43

Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together – Erin Lowry

Synopsis via Amazon:

Based on the successful blog, a smart guide that uses wry humour and real-life examples to demystify the basics of money for Millennials.

Buy it from $10.99

FLY: Financially Literate Youth – Marlies Hobbs Jai Hobbs

Synopsis via Penguin:

Your go-to reference guide for life’s important financial decisions and milestones, from high school and beyond.

Buy it from $14.99

Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not – Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter

Synopsis via Amazon

Rich Dad Poor Dad is Robert’s story of growing up with two dads ― his real father and the father of his best friend, his rich dad ― and the ways in which both men shaped his thoughts about money and investing. The book explodes the myth that you need to earn a high income to be rich and explains the difference between working for money and having your money work for you.

Buy it from $9.12

Mindful Money – Canna Campbell

Synopsis via Penguin:

A comprehensive, practical and accessible guide to holistic financial wellbeing from the YouTube star and best-selling author of The $1000 Project.

Buy it from $14.99

Budgets Don’t Work (But This Does) – Melissa Browne

Synopsis via Allen & Unwin

In this breakthrough, personalised approach to financial success, Melissa Browne helps you discover the habits, triggers and tricks that are right for you.

Buy it from $14.19

I Will Teach You to Be Rich – Ramit Sethi

Synopsis via Amazon:

Personal finance expert Ramit Sethi has been called a “wealth wizard” by Forbes and the “new guru on the block” by Fortune. Now he’s updated and expanded his modern money classic for a new age, delivering a simple, powerful, no-BS 6-week program that just works.

Buy it from $21.26

Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness – Richard H. Thaler

Synopsis via Amazon:

From the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Richard H. Thaler, and Cass R. Sunstein: a revelatory look at how we make decisions—for fans of Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink, Charles Duhigg’s The Power of Habit, James Clear’s Atomic Habits, and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow

Buy it from $19.55

Do you have a money-related book that you really recommend? Let us know in the comments below.