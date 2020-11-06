iPhone 12: All the Specs, Australian Prices and Pre-Order Details

After a month-long delay, Apple announced its iPhone 12 range in October. Joining their legion of devices from before, these four brand-new models will take the market by storm as it introduces Apple to 5G. If you’re looking to take your device needs to the next level, we’ve compiled a list of all the details you need before you make the jump.

New iPhone Models

Apple will be releasing four models, each with a whole new set of capabilities. First off, we have the entry-level iPhone 12, featuring 5G capabilities. Then there’s the iPhone 12 Mini for those looking for a more compact device. On the Pro side, Apple announced two new devices — the iPhone 12 Pro, followed by its more ample friend the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 and its Mini companion will be available in a range of colours including black, white, red, blue and green. Unfortunately those who loved their purple and yellow iPhone 11’s will be disappointed. For the iPhone 12 Pro and his buddy the iPhone Pro Max, you’re options will include silver, gold, graphite and blue.

Australian Prices

As usual with any price conversion, Australia’s pricing for the new set of iPhones is higher than that of the U.S. counterpart. For the base iPhone 12 you’ll be set back $1349, a notch above the starting price for last year’s iPhone 11. However, if you’re looking to save a couple of dollars, Apple you can trade in your old device and bring that down to $969.

If you’re looking for a more budget conscious device, the iPhone 12 Mini will start at $1199. And if you’re looking to trade in your old phone, that’ll be knocked down to a modest $819.

On the Pro side of things, the starting rate for the iPhone Pro is $1699. Not bad for an iPhone 12 Pro, but even better if you trade in a worthy device and drop that down to $1209. And if you’re keen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, prices begin at a whopping $1849, which’ll be discounted down to $1359 for those trading in.

Here’s a list of the iPhone 12 prices for each available capacity:

iPhone 12

64GB: $1349

128GB: $1429

256GB: $1599

iPhone 12 Mini

64GB: $1199

128GB: $1279

256GB: $1449

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB: $1699

256GB: $1869

512GB: $2219

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB: $1849

256GB: $2019

512GB: $2369

iPhone Specs

The biggest draw for the new iPhone 12 is the addition to the a new A14 Bionic Chip, said to have much faster performance than ever before. Alongside the new chip, Apple added Night Mode photography and 5G connectivity into the mix, to help improve the speed of your phone.

However, the biggest coup comes in the smallest package. The Mini features all the same specs as the iPhone 12. The device also has an updated camera that will allow users a better, more crisp view. Each base iPhone also comes fully equipped with an updated display as it transitions from LCD to OLED this year.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro and its partner the iPhone Pro Max, users will be happy to find that this year’s version features an new triple-rear camera system. This takes the Pro to a whole new level, as it features a 2.5x optical zoom while the Pro Max takes on a meatier 4x optical zoom.

Here’s a list of the detailing the specs for the iPhone 12:

iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max OS iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13 Dimensions 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 187 grams 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm, 226 grams CPU A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip Storage 64/128/256 GB 64/128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB Display 6.1-inch OLED display 5.4-inch OLED display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display Connection 5G connectivity 5G connectivity 5G connectivity 5G connectivity Camera Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Triple rear: 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Triple rear: 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.2).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Colours Black, white, red, blue and green Black, white, red, blue and green Silver, gold, graphite and pacific blue Silver, gold, graphite and pacific blue Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68

iPhone 12 Release Date

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are out now! Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from midnight tonight, November 7, followed by a general release on Friday, November 13. Here are all the plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone:

