How Google’s Pixel 4a Compares to Other Major Smartphones

Google’s released a new budget-friendly device, the Pixel 4a, but how it stacks up against the competition is important to consider before you take out your hard-earned cash.

Smartphone releases are never in short supply but money is. That’s why it’s always a good idea to do your research and compare what you’re getting and how much it’s going to set you back.

To help you out, we’ve pitted the Google Pixel 4a against comparable major smartphones in that range — the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy A51.

Google Pixel 4a specs, compared

Display

Google Pixel 4a: 5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display

5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display Google Pixel 4: 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED)

5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED) Google Pixel 3a: 5.6-inch, 2220×1080 at 440dpi resolution

5.6-inch, 2220×1080 at 440dpi resolution Apple iPhone SE: 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1334×750

4.7-inch Retina HD; 1334×750 Samsung Galaxy A51: 6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 (FHD+)

Size

Google Pixel 4a: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm, 143g

144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm, 143g Google Pixel 4: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm, 162g

147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm, 162g Google Pixel 3a: 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm, 147g

151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm, 147g Apple iPhone SE: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148g

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148g Samsung Galaxy A51: 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm, 172g

Camera

Google Pixel 4a: Rear: 12.2MP, Front: 8MP

Rear: 12.2MP, Front: 8MP Google Pixel 4: Rear: 16MP (f/2.4, OIS, EIS), 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) Front: 8MP (f/2.0)

Rear: 16MP (f/2.4, OIS, EIS), 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) Front: 8MP (f/2.0) Google Pixel 3a: Rear: 12.2MP, Front: dual 8MP (wide)

Rear: 12.2MP, Front: dual 8MP (wide) Apple iPhone SE: Rear: 12MP, Front: 7MP

Rear: 12MP, Front: 7MP Samsung Galaxy A51: Rear: 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP, Front: 32MP

CPU and RAM

Google Pixel 4a: Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM

Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM Google Pixel 4: Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM

Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM G oogle Pixel 3a: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM Apple iPhone SE: Apple A13 Bionic, undisclosed RAM

Apple A13 Bionic, undisclosed RAM Samsung Galaxy A51: Exynos 9611, 6GB

Storage

Google Pixel 4a: 128GB

128GB Google Pixel 4: 64GB (all models) or 128 GB (Just Black or Clearly White models only)

64GB (all models) or 128 GB (Just Black or Clearly White models only) Google Pixel 3a: 64GB

64GB Apple iPhone SE: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB Samsung Galaxy A51: 128GB

Battery

Google Pixel 4a: 3,140mAh

3,140mAh Google Pixel 4: 2,800 mAh

2,800 mAh Google Pixel 3a: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Apple iPhone SE: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Samsung Galaxy A51: 4,000 mAh

Colours

Google Pixel 4a: Just Black

Just Black Google Pixel 4: Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange Google Pixel 3a: Just Black, Clearly White

Just Black, Clearly White Apple iPhone SE: Black, white and red

Black, white and red Samsung Galaxy A51: Blue, black

Price

The verdict

It’s hard to say definitively which phone deserves your money just by looking at the figures on a sheet. What spec comparisons can do is give you an idea of what sort of tech is being used in your phone and whether you can sacrifice some specs in order to lower your cost.

In terms of price, the Galaxy A51 and Pixel 4a are your best bets without sacrificing too many of the features you’ll likely want. For under $600, you’ll get decent cameras, 6GB of RAM and a fast mid-range processor. The Galaxy A51 just wins out on display size if you’re big on mobile streaming with its 6.5-inch display and bigger battery.

If you want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, you’ll need to pay that Apple premium. The iPhone SE will cost you at least $749 but it’s still a steal compared to its expensive Apple counterparts.

Any way you choose will ultimately get you a solid mid-range phone. The market’s oversupply of affordable phones means we’re getting more entries without having to sell off a car for them. That’s a win in my books.