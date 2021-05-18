This Masterchef-Inspired Recipe for Twice-Cooked Ribs Will Have You Drooling

If you’ve been following along with the MasterChef journey, you’ll know that the contestants were recently tasked with whipping up a dish using assorted cuts of meat.

Curtis Stone took the contestants through the process of prepping assorted cuts of meat, and they were asked to pull together a meal revolving around these beef cuts.

The episode saw the cooks get creative with all manner of meat, some far cheaper than others. And the challenge showcased that yes, you can create something truly delicious using an affordable cut of meat – you just need to know how to treat it.

Sabina and Linda created a tender massaman curry using one of the cheaper cuts of meat – gravy beef. And pressure cookers, a godsend for flavour-filled meat dishes, were championed throughout the challenge.

If you’d like to get your meat on this week, former MasterChef contestant Tessa Boersma has shared a recipe inspired by the Beef Challenge. She’s shared her take on twice-cooked beef ribs using the Philips All-in-One Cooker (you can read our review of the appliance here).

How to make twice-cooked coconut beef ribs with Thai salad, rice and Nahm Jim

What you’ll need:

Ribs:

6 x 200-250g beef short ribs, trimmed

250ml coconut water

250ml beef stock

4 kaffir lime leaves, torn

5cm knob ginger, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 bunch of coriander roots, cleaned 2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp sugar

4 star anise pods

1 cinnamon quill, halved

Nahm Jim:

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 long green chilli, roughly chopped

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 coriander roots, cleaned

Thai cucumber and herb salad:

1/4 bunch each of coriander, Thai basil

and mint leaves

1 kaffir lime leaf, finely sliced

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced

1 tbsp Nahm Jim dressing

Rice:

2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed

Toasted shredded coconut

Directions:

Turn on the Philips All-In-One multi-cooker and set to saute for 10 minutes. Add some flavourless oil and sear off the beef ribs until they are caramelised (this may have to be done in batches). Add all remaining rib ingredients to the pot and stir to combine. Place lid on the cooker. Press Pressure Cook > Select Beef/Lamb > Select Cooking Time > Using the ‘+’ button, increase time to 45 minutes and then press start. Ensure the valve is set to seal While beef is cooking, prepare the Nahm Jim dressing. Place all ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth. Set aside. To create the cucumber and herb salad, place all ingredients into a large bowl except for the dressing and toss to combine. The dressing will be added to the salad at serving time. Once time is up turn the valve halfway towards vent to slowly release the steam. Once all of the steam has been released, remove the lid and leave to cool to room temperature. Once beef has cooled, transfer onto a plate and cover with foil. Set cooker to saute for 20 minutes and reduce the cooking liquid by half. Turn off the heat and skim any fat from the top of the sauce. Transfer sauce into a jug for serving. To cook the rice, place the rice and 2 cups of water into the cooker. Close the lid and press Pressure Cook > select Rice and then Press start. Ensure the valve is set to seal. Once time is up, turn the heat off and leave the rice in the cooker for 10 minutes then turn the valve halfway towards vent to slowly release the steam. Once all of the steam has been released, remove the lid and transfer rice to a serving dish, cover with foil and keep warm. Set the cooker to sauté. Once hot, place the ribs back in and cook on all sides. While the ribs are cooking, spoon over a 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid over the top and continue to cook until golden. Once finished turn off the cooker and place ribs on a serving platter. Serve the ribs with the reduced cooking liquid, cooked rice, herb and cucumber salad, Nahm Jim dressing, fresh red chilli and toasted coconut.

From here, feel free to enjoy your meal and revel in the joy that comes from mastering an impressive dish like beef short ribs.