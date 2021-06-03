There’s a Cheeky Way to Get Amazon Prime Day Deals Without Paying For Prime

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can be noncommittal about Amazon Prime Day 2021. You’ve already paid your monthly portion of it, so what’s it going to hurt to browse through some of the discounts the megastore is hawking for two days… and the two weeks leading up to it?

But if you’re not a Prime member, you may be curious about all the hoopla, feeling some online shopping FOMO. Fortunately, you don’t need to pay for Amazon Prime to shop on Prime Day.

READ MORE We Now Have A Date For Amazon Prime Day 2021, So Clear Your Calendar

If you haven’t been a Prime member previously, you can sign up for a 30-day trial of the service for free. Since we know that Amazon Prime Day 2021 will run across three days, June 21, 22 and 23 this year, if you sign up at the start of the month (now), you’ll get access to all the pre-Prime Day deals as well as the big 48 hour sale. With thousands of products being discounted, it’s likely Amazon’s own range of Alexa-based devices and Kindle e-book readers will be among the mix — so if you’ve been looking for the right time to nab one, it’s now.

This free trial option is not a secret by any means and Amazon advertises its free trial heavily in its Prime Day promotions. The company is no dummy.

By giving you the service for free for a short period, it’s raising the chances it’ll make money off you during the big party. And then after the big party. And then forever, because once you get used to two-day shipping, can you ever go back? Consumer crisis ensues.

The only requirement for the free trial is that you must have a valid credit card — if you don’t cancel your trial before it’s up, you’ll automatically be charged for the service, so maybe set a reminder if that’s your plan.

Now, if you’ve had Prime in the past and you’re feeling sneaky (or very organised, or maybe both), you can probably just use another email address to sign up for a new free trial. But your mileage may vary. Click here to learn more about the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals.