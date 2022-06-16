Everything You Need to Know to Nab the Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Our friends over at Amazon have just announced that the massive online shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at midnight AEST on the 12th of July, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm AEST on the 13th of July. So get your credit card details ready because you’re in for a real treat.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at midnight AEST on the 12th of July, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm AEST on the 13th of July. Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on the 14th of July, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. Australia’s first, official Prime Day was back in 2018 after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, to give any new Amazon shoppers a rough idea of just how big it is now, let’s just call it Australia’s second Christmas.

In short, it’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household or fashion product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

What kind of Amazon Prime Day deals can we expect?

As a prime member, you’ll be given exclusive access to savings on more than one hundred thousand products from both big brands and small local businesses. These deals will span a wide range of categories including electronics, homewares, video games, Amazon devices, toys, sports equipment, fashion, beauty and more. According to Amazon Australia’s press release, some of the participating brands include Apple, Barbie, Bosch, Bose, Garmin, GHD, Lenovo, Samsung and many more.

Unfortunately, we don’t know all the ins and outs of exactly what will be on sale just yet, but based on last year we saw massive discounts on Lenovo laptops, Oculus headsets, Champion, Calvin Klein and Tefal. You can check out more of last year’s hottest deals right here.

As usual, we’ll be writing about all the best sales, too, so be sure to bookmark this page.

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Become an Amazon Prime member

Prime offers the best in shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers can join prime here with Amazon’s 30-day free trial. After the initial first month, you can cheekily cancel the subscription once you’ve got all your goods. Alternatively, you can pay AU$6.99 per month from there on out — or save 30% with an annual membership price of $59 — to continue accessing the exclusive benefits.

Download the app

With the Amazon app, you can browse, search and shop millions of items from your fingertips, track your orders in real-time, and even get alerts when your saved items go on sale.

Amazon wish list

You can create an Amazon wish list to help you map out what you need before the event. You can also turn on deal notifications to get the insider goss when a product from your wish list goes on sale.

