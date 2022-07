There’s a Cheeky Way to Get Amazon Prime Day Deals Without Paying For Prime

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re probably already gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Since you’ve already paid your monthly subscription, what’s it going to hurt to browse through some of the discounts already popping up ahead of next week’s event.

But if you’re not a Prime member, you may be curious about all the hoopla. Feeling some online shopping FOMO, perhaps? Fortunately, you don’t need to pay for Amazon Prime to shop on Prime Day.

If you haven’t been a Prime member previously, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Since we know that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will run across three days — July 12, 13 and 14 here in Australia — if you sign up at the start of the month (aka now), you’ll get access to all the pre-Prime Day deals as well as the big 48-hour sale (65 if you include the international deals).

With thousands of discounted products, Amazon’s own range of Alexa-based devices and Kindle e-book readers will likely be among the mix — so if you’ve been looking for the right time to nab one, it’s now.

This free trial option is not a secret by any means, and Amazon advertises its free trial heavily in its Prime Day promotions. The company is no dummy.

Giving you the service for free for a short period raises the chances it’ll make money off you during the big party. And then after the big party. And then forever, because once you get used to two-day shipping, can you ever go back? Let the consumer crisis ensue.

The only requirement for the free trial is that you must have a valid credit card — if you don’t cancel your trial before it’s up, you’ll automatically be charged for the service, so maybe set a reminder if that’s your plan.

Now, if you’ve had Prime in the past and you’re feeling sneaky (or very organised, or maybe both), you can probably just use another email address to sign up for a new free trial. But your mileage may vary. Click here to learn more about the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.