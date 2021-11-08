Here’s How to Access Click Frenzy’s Main Event Pre-Sale

Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEDT) tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9 2021, and will end at midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, November 11 2021. However, as of today, Click Frenzy members can access a bunch of pre-sale deals, so if you’re not already a member, we suggest signing up.
There are loads of top-tier sales you can shop over a 53-hour window. Once things officially start, Aussies will get access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers from big-name brands, which in previous years have included retailers like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more.
If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. You can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.
Here’s a sneak peek at Click Frenzy’s members-only pre-sale event.
The Best Early Click Frenzy Deals
If you sign up to be a Click Frenzy member (it’s free btw) you can access a bunch of pre-sales as of 8 am this morning (Monday, November 8). We’ve got a sneak peek at the pre-sale below.
- Sheridan Outlet — 40% off Selected styles
- THE ICONIC — Up to 30% off select styles
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40% off select products
- Sunglass Hut — 20% off full-priced sunglasses + free shipping
- Tommy Hilfiger — 30% off sitewide
- Gorman — 20-60% off selected styles
- Van Heusen — $25 Shirt edit
- Guess — 30-40% off Guess handbags
- Fila — 10% off orders over $100
- HP — $540 off HP Envy 13
- PetBarn — Up to 40% off selected products
- Forty Winks — 50% off mattresses online
- House — 25% off everything
- Everlast — 25% off sitewide
- Optus — 500GB for $65 mth for first 12 months
You can find out more about the Click Frenzy Main Event here.
