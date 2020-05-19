Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Deals On Homewares And Appliances

Click Frenzy Mayhem is here, so it's high time you snagged yourself a bargain.
Click Frenzy is essentially Australia's answer to Black Friday sales. It is the first national online megasale event with plenty of deals on several brands across clothing, homewares, gadgets, streaming services and much more.
Now that the coronavirus pandemic has led many of us to stay at home – and in some cases given us more than a bit of free time – it's a good chance to look at some of the homewares you need to spruce up your house.
Perhaps you're in need of some new bed sheets or a pair of comfy pillows. Or it may be time to replace some of your kitchen utensils and bring in a new set of knives for that recipe you've always wanted to try.
Better yet, it could be the perfect time for you to get some cute accessories to brighten up your home, like scented candles.
Click Frenzy Mayhem officially goes live at 7pm on Tuesday May 19.
We've rounded up the best deals across homewares to have you sitting pretty at home:
- Save 25% on everything at Adairs, including luxury bedding. (Linen Lovers Club members receive an extra 5% off.)
- Save up to 75% on luxury bed linen and towels at Canningvale. Like the Royal Splendour Bath Sheet Twin Pack: $54.99 (was $99.99)
- Save 40% on fashion candles and homewares at Dusk. (This page will go live at 7pm.)
- Save 50% off all manchester at Harris Scarfe. Capitol Cotton Jacquard Quilt Cover Queen Bed $109.99 (was $219.99)
- Save up to 80% off at House, including a Baccarat Damashiro Bodo 10 Piece Japanese Steel Knife Block with Chopping Board which was $1199, now $224.99
There are plenty of great deals on appliances, too:
- Save $250 on the KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer from Catch
- A Breville The Duo Temp Pro coffee machine from Target – was $349, now $299.
- Kärcher VC5 Premium Hand Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $89 (was $299).
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin: $349 (was $599)
- 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S6: $498 (was $899)
- Braun Series 3 ProSkin Wet & Dry Shaver: $139 (was $296.98)
- Meanwhile Catch has up to 90% off all of these home appliances.
KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer: $579 (was $829)
Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.
