Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Deals On Homewares And Appliances

Click Frenzy Mayhem is here, so it's high time you snagged yourself a bargain.

Click Frenzy is essentially Australia's answer to Black Friday sales. It is the first national online megasale event with plenty of deals on several brands across clothing, homewares, gadgets, streaming services and much more.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has led many of us to stay at home – and in some cases given us more than a bit of free time – it's a good chance to look at some of the homewares you need to spruce up your house.

Perhaps you're in need of some new bed sheets or a pair of comfy pillows. Or it may be time to replace some of your kitchen utensils and bring in a new set of knives for that recipe you've always wanted to try.

Better yet, it could be the perfect time for you to get some cute accessories to brighten up your home, like scented candles.

Click Frenzy Mayhem officially goes live at 7pm on Tuesday May 19.

We've rounded up the best deals across homewares to have you sitting pretty at home:

There are plenty of great deals on appliances, too:

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.