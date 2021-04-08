Coles’ New Homewares Range Includes a Fancy Marble Table for ~Checks Notes~ $49.99

We’re rolling in bargains this week, it seems. First Aldi announced its cheap as hell travel accessory range, and now Coles is coming to the table (literally) with a new homewares collection drop.

As the supermarket giant revealed in its latest catalogue, Coles is introducing a range of stylish-looking home decor items, and they’re incredibly affordable. Always a nice little bonus.

As of April 9, you’ll be able to get your hands on items like ottomans, side tables, candles and faux plants – with a selection of items that’ll rival the likes of Kmart and Target.

What’s included in Coles’ new homewares range?

An actual fancy pants marble table for under $49.99 is likely to be one of the hottest items in the range, but there’s a solid selection to peruse if you’re interested in updating your home’s interior anytime soon.

Here are a few more hero products you can find in this new drop:

Marketlane Artificial Fiddle Leaf in Basket – $49.99

Marketlane Ottoman – $39.99

Marketlane Set of Three Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets – $29.99

Saba Wood Tripod Table Lamp with Drum Shade – $39.99

Crestell Printed Cushion (available in Coastal stripe, Palms, Kali & Textured charcoal) – $9.99 each

Marketlane Terracotta Pot with Faux Garden – $14.99

Saba Metal Floor Lamp with Drum Shade – $49.99

Kodu Boho Floor Rug – $14.99

Marketlane Etched Planter Pot with Wooden Legs – $6.99

The range will be available in-store from Friday (April 9) while stocks last – which, judging by the excitement around this new collection, won’t be very long. Coles has stated the Best Buys homewares range will not be available online or in Coles Express stores. You can find the full catalogue and a list of participating stores here.

Set your reminders for tomorrow and run, don’t walk, people.