Level Up Your Life

Woolies Is Coming for Kmart With Its New Range of Budget Homewares

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Published 35 mins ago: July 30, 2020 at 12:38 pm -
Filed to:affordable
auhome decorhomewarekmartwoolieswoolworths
home decor, woolworths
Image: Getty

Woolworths has launched a new line of homewares to make it both easy and affordable for shoppers to decorate. Best bit, prices start at $6.

The supermarket giant is giving rivals Kmart a run for its money by putting in stores over a 100 new items to its homewares selection. From bedding, handy storage solutions to decorations and accessories such as vases and photo frames, the options available are aplenty.

The offering also extends to Woolworths’ branded products such as makeup organisers as well as popular brand names like Yankee Candles and Tontine pillows.

However, the items are available for a limited time only and as we’ve learnt in the past, Aussies love a good bargain (read: Aldi’s special buys) so you may want to hurry up.

James Hepworth, Woolworths general manager for non food explained why the store had decided to spice up its range.

“With all of us spending a little more time around the house, many Australians are looking for ways to makeover their home without breaking the bank,” Hepworth said in a media release.

“With our new homeware range, customers can refresh their home with the latest styles and trends while doing their weekly shop.

“Customers can find something for every room and with prices starting from just $6, it’s great value for those looking to add finishing touches to the house.”

You can browse Woolies’ full homewares range here though some items may not be available online just yet. However, you can check them out when you next get out for a grocery run.

Here’s a look at some of the standout items from the supermarket’s new homewares range:

Waffle Throw
Price: $15

waffle throw, woolworths
Image: Supplied

Single bed quilt cover set
Price: $30

Queen bed quilt cover set
Price: $49

Kingbed quilt set
Price: $45

Tontine Pillows
Price: $12 (save $12)
Tontine pillows - Woolworths

Image: SuppliedCushions in pink or beige
Price: $10

Artificial plants
Price: $10

Artificial Plant, Woolworths
Image: Supplied

Vases
Price: $12

Tealight candle holders
Price: $8

Yankee Candles in pomegranate coconut, stoney cove, sugared blossoms and vanilla
Price: $14 (save $6)

Photo Frames in 6*4 and 5*7 sizes
Price: $6-$10

Mirabella light up message board
Price: $15

light up board, woolworths
Image: Supplied

Mirabella table lamp
Price: $25

lamp - woolworths
Image: Supplied

Basket
Price: $8-$12

Basket, woolworths
Image: Supplied

Bathroom furnishings like soap holders, soap dispenser, toilet brush holder, tumbler and bin
Price: From $6

Inspire plastic makeup organiser and 3-drawer set
Price: $12 each

Drawer organiser
Price: $10-$12
Buy here.

Travel bag
Price: $10-$12

 

About the Author

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji is Lifehacker's editor, who writes about hacks and lifestyle trends.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.