This Is How Long It Takes To Watch Every Star Wars Film and Show

Star Wars fans, you’ll be excited to know that the annual celebration of all things Star Wars, May 4, is less than a month away.

If you’re hoping to celebrate the event with a solid binge session, I’d like to help facilitate the logistics of that.

Let’s start with what we’re going to watch

If you’d like to work your way through the movies alone, there are 12 in the collection. For the sake of this piece, I’m including all side stories and spin-offs in this list of films so flicks like Solo: A Star Wars Story get a place in my list.

The full collection in order includes:

However, if you want to get the complete Star Wars experience you’re going to want to add major series to your binge session, too.

Obviously, you need to cut the list somewhere because there are also LEGO series and a heap of animated titles as well. I’ve decided to work with The Clone Wars series, Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Eventually, this will need to be updated when new additions like the Obi-Wan series hit screens, but for now, this is the full group in my collection. If you think I’ve missed anything major feel free to yell at me about it in the comments and I’ll do my best to fill any gaps.

Our golden Star Wars binge list:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Clone Wars Series

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Rebels

Rogue One

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

You can find all of these on Disney +.

How long will it take you to watch it all?

The films work out to be about a day’s worth of watching. I’ve worked it out to sit around 27 hours and 15 minutes long.

Series are considerably longer, of course, especially when you look at Clone Wars which is seven seasons long.

The Mandalorian is about 11 hours of watching.

Clone Wars is two days, 18 hours and 30 minutes.

Star Wars Rebels is about one day, 13 hours and 30 minutes

If my brain hasn’t turned to mush at this point (which it may have), that looks to be about 142 hours (and 15 minutes) of screen time.

To get through all of that by May 4, you’re going to have to smash out about 7.5 hours of bingeing every day until that date.

Alternatively, if you’d like to get through it all on weekends only, you’d need to watch for basically 24 hours straight every Saturday and Sunday until May 4th. Including Fridays brings your time down to about 16 hours of Star Wars screening per day.

Long story, short. There’s a lot of watching ahead of you so best get a move on.

You can find all of these on Disney +