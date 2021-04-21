Telstra Has Knocked Up to $300 off the Galaxy S21

If you’re not a Day 1 adopter and have held off on picking up the Samsung Galaxy S21, Telstra has just announced a new offer that might just tip your hand. Depending on which model of the Galaxy S21 series you pick up, you can save up to $300. This is a somewhat surprising discount, considering that this smartphone series was only released back in January of this year.

Each phone has a different discount, and the total savings for each phone are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save $200

Save $200 Samsung Galaxy S21+: Save $250

Save $250 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Save $300

This deal is available across all of Telstra’s mobile plans, so you’re able to pair it with one that meets your data needs.

This offer is only available until April 26.

If the Galaxy S21 series is a bit out of your price range, Samsung is currently running a promotion for its new, mid-range Galaxy A smartphones where you’ll receive a free pair of free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319) if you buy one of these handsets. This offer is only available until April 23, however.

Extra Large savings

On top of this handset discount, Telstra is has also slashed $50 off the monthly price of its Extra Large 180GB phone plan. Instead of paying $115/month, you’ll only pay $65/month for the first 12 months you’re with Telstra. If you’re someone who absolutely loves a bargain, you’re also able to pair Telstra’s discounted Extra Large plan with these Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

If you do combine these Galaxy S21 deals with this mobile plan discount, you can save a total of $800 to $900 over a 12-month period (depending on which model you choose).

You can check out the full details of Telstra’s available phone plans and how they pair with the various models of the Galaxy S21 below.

