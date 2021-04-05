5 of the Best Mobile Deals in Australia Right Now

If you’re looking for a new phone plan, it makes sense to try and bag a bargain. After all, there’s always a telco or five slinging some sort of deal. If you can help it, why pay full price? With that in mind, here are five of our favourite mobile deals you can get in Australia right now.

Save $150 on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with Telstra

Telstra is running an iPhone flash sale where you can save $150 on either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. The $150 saving is divided over your repayment period and works out to a $6.25 per month discount on a 24-month term.

If you’re after a different iPhone, Telstra is offering a $100 discount on all other models. This is equivalent to a $4.17 per month discount on a two-year term. Here are the iPhones you can currently get on Telstra, sorted by recentness:

These deals run until April 19.

Get free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with new Galaxy A Series devices

To celebrate the launch of its new Galaxy A series smartphones, Samsung is throwing in a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319) for anyone who picks up a Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, or Galaxy A72 before April 23. In addition, you’ll need to make sure you redeem your headphones through Samsung before May 21.

Above we’ve included plans for the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A52 5G, as they’re the most widely available through telcos.

Get 40GB for $15 per month on iiNet

Most of us associate iiNet with broadband, but the telco also offers mobile plans powered by the Vodafone network. It’s currently offering 50% off the entire range, but the standout offer gets you a massive 40GB for just $15 per month. This discount does however only last for your first six months with iiNet, after which you’ll go back to paying $29.99 per month.

This plan is contract-free, so you can always leave as soon as your discount expires.

Get 100GB for $30 per month on Circles.Life

Circles.Life is always a reliable choice if you’re hoping to bag a bargain, and is currently slinging a deal on its top-end plan. You’ll pay just $30 per month for 100GB for your first year with Circles, after which you’ll pay $38 per month. The plan is contract-free, however, so you’re free to bounce whenever. As it stands, $38 per month for 100GB is still pretty damn good.

Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Get 6GB for $12.80 on Moose Mobile

If all you need is a little bit of data, our favourite Canadian-themed telco is hard to pass up. $12.80 per month will get you 6GB for your first year, after which you’ll pay $15.80 per month. For comparison, most plans around this price point tend to only include 3GB, so getting twice the data is a win. Once again, this plan is contract-free so you can always leave after your discount runs out.

Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.