Belong Will Give You a Free Month of NBN and $80 off Your Mobile Plan

After being launched by Telstra back in 2013, Belong has really been making a name for itself over the last couple of years. Belong’s goal was to provide a range of good-value internet and mobile plans, and back in 2019 it became the first Australian telco to be entirely carbon neutral. It even managed to nab the Canstar Blue award for Outstanding Value NBN Plans for 2020.

Belong is currently running a deal for its NBN 50 connection, which also includes a discount offer for its mobile plans. If you’re looking to save on both your internet and mobile bills, this could be the deal you’ve been looking for.

Belong’s NBN 50 deal

With this NBN 50 offer, you’ll get your first month with Belong for free, meaning you’ll save $65. This deal also includes a free activation and modem setup. After your first free month, this NBN 50 plan will cost you $65 per month for the following 11 months. Once your first year with Belong is over, the price will jump up to $70 per month.

As an added bonus, if you take up this deal you’ll also receive $80 mobile credit, in case you want to swap your mobile plan to Belong as well (more on that later).

Belong reports its NBN 50 plan as having typical evening speeds of 40 Mbps, which is a bit on the lower end of the spectrum for this connection. This NBN 50 plan also has a 12-month contract, so make sure you really want it before committing.

This offer is available until April 30, and to get it you’ll need to use the promo code “BELONG1“.

Belong’s mobile phone plans

As mentioned before, taking up this NBN 50 plan will also score you $80 mobile credit. This credit can only be used on a Belong mobile plan, so you’ll have to swap your telco provider.

If you’re someone who doesn’t need a lot of mobile data, Belong’s 20GB plan should keep you covered. This mobile plan has a monthly cost of $25, so the $80 credit will help to cover first three months you’re on it.

Belong also offers a 40GB plan at $35 per month, and an 80GB plan for $45. With the former, the credit will fully cover the first two months you’re on that plan, plus $10 off your third month. The latter plan will have one month covered by the credit, with $35 credit applied to your second (you’ll have to pay the remaining $10).

This 40G mobile plan is a limited-time offer and only available until April 30 too.

You can check out Belong’s mobile phone plans in the table below:

What other NBN 50 plans are available?

In terms of month-to-month internet costs, Belong sits in the mid-range of prices. It’s neither the most expensive plan around, nor is it the cheapest.

Both Superloop and SpinTel are also offering discounted NBN 50 plans at the moment, where you can save up to $60 and $35.70 during the first six months with these providers, respectively.

However, when you factor in the first month you get for free with Belong, being able to save $65 does a good job of balancing things out with these plans. Plus, when these Superloop and SpinTel plans return to the full monthly prices, its either the same cost or more expensive than Belong’s plan.

If you want the absolutely cheapest NBN 50 plan that’s currently available, Tangerine is offering a deal where your first month with the provider will only cost you $24.90, and then $54.90 per month for the following five months.

You can see how Belong compares to other internet providers below: