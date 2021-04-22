Who Kneads Stress with These 8 Massager Deals

Whether you’re on your feet all day or spend hours hunched over a computer, there’s nothing better than receiving a relaxing massage to really work out all your stress and tension. If you’ve got a body ache, there’s most likely a massager device that can help you take care of it, regardless of where it is.

There are massagers specifically designed to ease the stress tension in your neck, along with ones that will help work on the poor circulation in your legs or constant hand cramps. Depending on your circumstances, these devices may not fully cure your muscle pains, but they can definitely help to bring you some form of relief.

One of the big massage trends of late has been the notorious massage gun. While Theragun has established itself as one of the big brands when it comes to massage guns, the considerable price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate. Being able to work out your stress knots and muscle tension shouldn’t be limited by your budget.

Thankfully, there are more cost efficient options for massagers out there. Here are the top-rated (and currently discounted) massagers to get your hands on.

Just a heads up, some of these discounts are applied at checkout once ‘apply coupon’ has been ticked.

READ MORE How To Sleep In Any Position When You Have Back Pain

If you’re looking for a massage gun that will give you the deep-tissue beating that you need, while not breaking the bank, look no further. This Naipo massage gun is easy to use, affordable and wholly rewarding when it comes to working out any muscle tension.

It includes 5 interchangeable heads, works on 5 speed tiers and you can get a total runtime of 5 to 7 hours from it on a full charge. It usually retails for around $100, but a combined discount and coupon will knock the price down to $64.99. You can check out a full review of this massage gun here.

Fire away with the Naipo Massage Gun here.

Blast away muscle tension, stiffness and knots with this deep-tissue massage gun. Using sophisticated technology, the RENPHO massage gun uses powerful percussion to relieve your aching body. With 6 different heads to suit every need, you can cater to everything from large muscle groups and joint soreness to soft tissue and trigger points. It only takes 2-3 hours to achieve full charge and can easily be packed away when travelling.

Buy the RENPHO Massage Gun here.

Using intelligent air pressure, this massager is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated.

Check out the Breo iPalm Acupressure Hand Massager here.

Enjoy soothing heat therapy and 3 varied intensity levels while this device warms and relaxes your neck, shoulders and back. Fitted with 8 deep-kneading nodes and a bi-directional massager, it’s ideal for the elderly, office workers, gym recovery and stress-relief.

The RENPHO Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is available here.

The beauty of this cordless massager is that you can use it anywhere. Choose from the kneading, tapping or acupuncture node and feel your neck stress disappear. Pop it on at the office, at home or whenever you feel neck tension coming on.

Head here to grab this Portable Neck Massager.

Living in the digital age, eye strain is something we’re probably all familiar with. Targeting the ocular and temple areas, this massage stimulates pressure points which work to relax you and improve the quality of your sleep (if you use it before bed). It’s also super lightweight and easily recharged so it’s great on-the-go.

Take a look at the Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager here.

The best thing about this handheld RENPHO massager is that you can use it on any body part you like. Whether it’s your feet, legs, neck, back, shoulders or arms – you can target any and all tension spots. Equipped with 5 different speed options and a heating function, it’s a great low-budget product that does the trick.

You can purchase the RENPHO Handheld Massager from here.

Alternatively, Amazon is currently running a limited-time sale for the cordless version of this RENPHO handheld massager where you can pick it up for $35, down from $56.99. This deal is available until 11:55pm (AEDT), April 22.

This device looks a little intense but it’s an amazing way to target all areas of your legs and feet at once (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.

Check out the RENPHO Compression Leg Massager here.