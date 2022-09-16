12 Massager Deals to Ease Everything From Eye Pain to Nasty Knots in Your Back

Whether your muscles need some hard-earned TLC after a big, high-intensity workout or want to promote good blood flow and reduce stress, investing in an electric massager can be truly ground-breaking for your body.

Gone are the days you have to fork out for an entire, fully-functioning massage chair to achieve this, either, because now there’s an array of massagers that can target everything from your back and your eyes to your legs and hands. While they may not make your muscle pain disappear for good, they’ll help alleviate some stiffness and make you feel good.

One of the other big trends you may have noticed all over social media has been the humble massage gun. While Theragun has established itself as one of the big brands when it comes to these massage gun babies, the price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate.

That’s why we relish whenever RENPHO discounts any of its bestselling and affordable massagers. Not only do they possess a device dedicated to every body part you could think of massaging, but they also ensure there’s a personalised mode to suit everyone’s preference.

From RENPHO to ALDOM, here are a bunch of the best affordable electric massagers we’ve uncovered — bonus points because most of these babies are on sale right now.

The best Massager Deals

This massager is designed to rhythmically apply pressure to your hand to relieve all areas of stress or tension simultaneously. There are six different massage modes and intensities to choose from. This nifty device is also designed to target acupuncture points across the wrist, palm and fingers.

The hand palm massager applies gentle thermal-heat therapy to the palm, stimulating blood flow to reduce soreness and coldness in your hand.

Where to buy: eBay ($87.99), Amazon ($109.99, usually $149.99)

Blast away muscle tension, stiffness and knots with this deep-tissue massage gun. The RENPHO massage gun uses powerful percussion to relieve your aching body. With six different heads to suit every need, you can cater to everything from large muscle groups and joint soreness to soft tissue and trigger points. It only takes two to three hours to achieve full charge and can easily be packed away when travelling.

Where to buy: eBay ($90 with code ‘SNSSEPT’), Amazon ($114.99, usually $149.99)

The Everfit massage gun will help to rejuvenate sore muscles and aching joints. Its powerful motor delivers highly penetrative vibration, delivering waves of relief and relaxation throughout your joints and muscles, greatly reducing your recovery time after a good workout. It comes with six different massage heads and 30 levels of speed, so you can find a rhythm to suit your needs.

Where to buy: eBay ($70.25 using code ‘BRAND5OFF’)

With up to 4,800 percussions per minute, the ALDOM massage gun can help you relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, increase blood pressure and improve the overall health of your body’s soft tissues. The massager is equipped with six different shaped massage heads to help the user to relax other body parts. The user can change the massage gun’s speed as needed with up to 30 levels to choose from.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79.99, usually $149.99), eBay ($87.99)

Using intelligent air pressure and heat compression technology, this massager is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure, which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated if you ask us.

Where to buy: eBay ($78.99)

Reduce eye strain with the RENPHO Eye Massage. It uses a range of kneading, trigger point therapy, oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging to help release tension and relax your muscles. Built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 40℃ to 42℃ to soothe eye strain, puffiness, dry eyes, sinus pressure and headaches.

Where to buy: eBay ($89.95 or $85.45 when you join eBay Plus), Amazon ($99.99)

These leg massagers look a little intense, but it’s a fantastic way to simultaneously target all areas of your legs and feet (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.

Where to buy: Amazon ($114.99, usually $124.99), eBay ($123.99)

I’m a sucker for pedicures purely because I love the short-lived foot massage your nail technician gives you before going hard on your cuticles. Now you can treat yourself to one at home (the massage, not the pedi) with this RENPHO Foot Massager Machine. With three different kneading and air pressure intensities that can be adjusted based on personal preference, this is the perfect device to relax with while watching TV or at the office desk.

Where to buy: Amazon ($199.99, usually $211.99), eBay ($249.99)

Compact but powerful, this mini five-speed RENPHO massage gun delivers the exact depth and speed of muscle treatment your body needs to relieve muscle tension, soreness and pain, as well as accelerate muscle activation and repair. It’s also the perfect travel size to chuck in the pocket of your gym or work bag (hello, lunch break massages). How’s that for convenience?

Where to buy: eBay ($135 with code ‘SNSSEPT’), Amazon ($139.95)

The jack of all trades, this RENPHO Back and Neck Massager fits onto any sofa, couch, recliner, office chair or dining chair to make it the most comfortable seat in the house. You can choose from eight different massage zones (full back, upper back or lower back) or alternatively select the spot massage function to concentrate on kneading a specific area for custom relaxation.

Where to buy: eBay (155.99 or $148.19 when you join eBay Plus), Amazon ($208.99)

Tend to your stress thanks to the ultimate RENPHO scalp massager. Featuring four heads with 76 individual nodes that conform to fit the scalp, you’ll be treated to a 360-degree massage experience. Its cordless design also allows you to give your back, neck and shoulders some love, too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($69.95, usually $79.99)

Easily worn, this neck and shoulder massager comes with eight massage nodes that rotate bi-directionally at three optional speeds to replicate an in-person massage experience. It also comes with focal heat technology that further relieves soreness. The best gift anyone can give themselves.

Where to buy: eBay ($79.95), Amazon ($79.99)