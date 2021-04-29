Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in May

Can you believe we’re in May already? This year is going so quickly, probably because there are so many good things to watch on our streaming services.

This month’s highlights include the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead, the new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch, and an absolute Aussie classic, Round The Twist, finally hits streaming.

Check out every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in May.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for May

Army of the Dead (21/5/21)

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

May 1

Round the Twist – Seasons 1-4

Spellbinder

Frontline – Seasons 1-3

Lockie Leonard – Season 1

Utopia – Seasons 1-4

Below Deck – Season 3

May 4

Selena: The Series – Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

And Tomorrow the Entire World

May 7

Girl from Nowhere – Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Monster

Milestone

May 8

Mine

May 9

Super Me

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

The Upshaws

Dance of the Forty One

Puberty Blues

May 13

Castlevania – Season 4

May 14

Move to Heaven

Love, Death & Robots – Volume 2

Haunted – Season 3

HALSTON

The Strange House

Oxygen

The Woman in the Window

I Am All Girls

Ferry

Jungle Beat: The Movie

May 15

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 4

May 16

Fifty Shades of Grey

Pitch Perfect 2

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

Who Killed Sara? – Season 2

May 20

Special – Season 2

May 21

The Neighbour – Season 2

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 3

The 100 – Season 7

May 23

Master of None – Season 3

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

May 27

Black Space

Ragnarok – Season 2

Blue Miracle

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Eden

May 28

The Kominsky Method – Season 3

Lucifer – Season 5, Part 2

Dog Gone Trouble

May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

May TBC

AlRawabi School For Girls

Racket Boys

Mad for Each Other

Stan’s streaming highlights for May

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (1/5/21)

This brand new eight-part Stan Original Series will be the first time there has been a local version of the hit franchise here in Australia. RuPaul himself will be hosting, with drag icon Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson by his side on the main judging panel. Special celebrity guest stars Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and many more will also join in on the fun, adding their own unique flair to the series.

Synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list:

May 1:

Intergalactic, Season 1 – Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Life As We Know It

Where the Wild Things Are

Two Weeks Notice

I Am Greta

May 2

City on a Hill – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Confronting a Serial Killer – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Going in Style (2016)

May 3

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

My War on Drugs – Premiere

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)

Balloon

May 4

Godfather of Harlem – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Tlamess

The Science of Fictions

May 5

Basketball: A Love Story – Season 1

Golden Youth

May 6

Home Economics – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

High Flyers – Season 1 – Premiere

Bloods – Season 1 – Premiere

Belushi

Lassie Come Home (2020)

The Flood

No Activity (US) – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Younger – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

May 7

Everything’s Gonna Be OK – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Moodys (US) – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Clarice – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Girls5Eva – Season 1 – Premiere

Conor McGregor: Notorious

May 8

Pacific Warriors

The Galahs

May 10

Midnight Runner

Rust

May 11

Pinocchio (2019)

May 12

The Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs – Premiere

Whitney

May 13

Sofia

Those Who Work

May 14

Senna

May 15

Domina – Season 1 – Premiere

Liar – Season 2

May 16

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

May 17

Kiss or Kill

With the Wind

May 18

All American – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

End of Summer

Holiday

May 19

Generation Gifted: Growing Up Gifted – Season 1-3

Retablo

May 20

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders – Season 2

Aroused by Gynmopedies

May 21

From The Ashes

Tapage Nocturne

May 22

The Battle of the Sexes

May 23

Fighters

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere

May 24

The Rebel in the Rye

May 25

Augustine

Eastern Plays

May 26

Deep Water – Season 1

White Lily

May 27

Endangered Wildlife Sanctuary – Season 1 – Premiere

The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 1 – Premiere

Meteors

May 28

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episodes 14-20

Momentum Generation

Son of Sofia

May 29

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Venus & Serena

May 30

The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskeva

May 31

In A Savage Land

Boy Eating the Birds Food

Still River

Disney+’s streaming highlights for May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (4/5/21)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Cruella (28/5/21)

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” which explores the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. (Available with Premier Access).

All synopses provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Premiere

May 7

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller – Premiere

High Fidelity – Season 1

The Long Road Home – Season 1

Disney Ducktales – Season 3

Disney Junior Vampirina – new episodes

May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2 premiere

Gigantosaurus – Season 1

An Affair to Remember

The Alligator People

The Blue Bird (1976)

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective – new episodes

May 21

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K – Premiere

Inside Pixar – new episodes

Bruce Almighty

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Alaska’s Deadliest – Season 1

Narco Wars – Season 1

Drugs, Inc: Dealer POV

To Catch A Smuggler – Season 1-2

When Sharks Attack – Seasons 1-6

The Amazing Race Australia – Seasons 1-4

Brubaker

Black Widow (1987)

An Innocent Man

Tin Men

Patrick

Deadly Instincts – Season 1

Deep State – Seasons 1-2

One Mississippi – Seasons 1-2

Pitch – Season 1

Rel – Season 1

A Wilderness of Error – Season 1

Big Sky – new episodes

May 28

Cruella (Premier Access only)

Rebel

Mixed-ish – Season 2 premiere

The Full Monty

Also in May

Big Shot – Season 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Finale

Bob’s Burgers – Season 11

Family Guy – Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 17

Grown-ish – Season 3

Solar Opposites – Season 3

Station 19 – Season 4

Genius – Aretha

Binge’s streaming highlights for May

Pose – Final Season (3/5/21)

In the third and final season of this spectacular drama, it’s now 1994 and the AIDS epidemic rages on, as Blanca juggles her new life as a mother, partner and role as a nurse’s aide. Inclusive, challenging and political, this series is equal parts emotional and educational.

Selena + Chef (23/5/21)

Join the widely renowned and adored Selena Gomez as she learns to cook alongside world-class chefs, tackling cuisines of every variety, and dealing with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list:

May 1

Top Chef – Season 18, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Too Close – Season 1

Keeping Faith – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Along Came A Spider

Unpregnant

May 2

Young Rock, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T. – Season 4, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Lego Movie

Frida

May 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Pose – Season 3 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Call the Midwife – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 6B, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Mare of Easttown – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Nevers – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Elementary – Season 7

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom OG – Season 9

May 4

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

All Rise – Season 2, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Pennyworth – Season 2

Great British Bake Off – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

May 5

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Dallas – Season 5 – Finale

Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C. – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

May 6

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 11, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs UK – Season 18, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

May 7

Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Season 20, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

For Real: The Story of Reality TV – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listings: New York – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Floribama Shore – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

Double Jeopardy

May 10

16 and Pregnant – Season 6B, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

World’s Most Evil Killers – Season 5

May 11

Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (new episodes weekly)

May 12

Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (new episodes weekly)

May 13

The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis – Season 1

May 14

Life – Season 1

David Byrne’s American Utopia

The Emoji Movie

May 15

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Perfect Storm

May 16

Charm City Kings

May 18

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Hypothetical – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Snowfall – Season 4

May 19

Celebrity Fantasy Homes – Season 2

Catfish UK – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)

Prodigal Son – Season 2

May 20

Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

May 21

Reunion Roadtrip – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Blade Runner 2049

May 23

Selena + Chef – Seasons 1-2

May 25

Botched – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 27

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

May 30

Bulletproof: South Africa – Season 3

May 31

Delilah – Season 1

Life Below Zero – Season 7

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for May

The Underground Railroad (14/5/21)

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway, a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

May 1

Buffaloed

Chick Flight

Lego Ninjago (series)

Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu

Never Too Late

May 3

Movie 43

May 4

Bay of Silence

May 7

The Boy From Medellin

May 10

Fat Pizza

May 13

The High Note

American Utopia

Dirt Music

May 14

Solos

The Underground Railroad

Horizon Line

Lol “Si Te Ries Pierdes” (Spain)

May 15

The Longest Yard

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Captain Phillips

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Rought Night

Will & Grace

May 17

Million Dollar Baby

May 21

Arkansas

P!NK: All I Know So Far

5x Comedia

The Lost Husband

Welcome To Sudden Death

May 28

Panic

Lol, Qui Rit, Sort! (France)

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

