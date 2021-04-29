Can you believe we’re in May already? This year is going so quickly, probably because there are so many good things to watch on our streaming services.
This month’s highlights include the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead, the new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch, and an absolute Aussie classic, Round The Twist, finally hits streaming.
Check out every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in May.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for May
Army of the Dead (21/5/21)
After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
May 1
- Round the Twist – Seasons 1-4
- Spellbinder
- Frontline – Seasons 1-3
- Lockie Leonard – Season 1
- Utopia – Seasons 1-4
- Below Deck – Season 3
May 4
- Selena: The Series – Part 2
- Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
- And Tomorrow the Entire World
May 7
- Girl from Nowhere – Season 2
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- Monster
- Milestone
May 8
- Mine
May 9
- Super Me
May 11
- Money, Explained
May 12
- The Upshaws
- Dance of the Forty One
- Puberty Blues
May 13
- Castlevania – Season 4
May 14
- Move to Heaven
- Love, Death & Robots – Volume 2
- Haunted – Season 3
- HALSTON
- The Strange House
- Oxygen
- The Woman in the Window
- I Am All Girls
- Ferry
- Jungle Beat: The Movie
May 15
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 4
May 16
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Pitch Perfect 2
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
- Who Killed Sara? – Season 2
May 20
- Special – Season 2
May 21
- The Neighbour – Season 2
- Army of the Dead
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 3
- The 100 – Season 7
May 23
- Master of None – Season 3
May 26
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
May 27
- Black Space
- Ragnarok – Season 2
- Blue Miracle
- Soy Rada: Serendipity
- Eden
May 28
- The Kominsky Method – Season 3
- Lucifer – Season 5, Part 2
- Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
May TBC
- AlRawabi School For Girls
- Racket Boys
- Mad for Each Other
Start streaming here.
Stan’s streaming highlights for May
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (1/5/21)
This brand new eight-part Stan Original Series will be the first time there has been a local version of the hit franchise here in Australia. RuPaul himself will be hosting, with drag icon Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson by his side on the main judging panel. Special celebrity guest stars Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and many more will also join in on the fun, adding their own unique flair to the series.
Synopses provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list:
May 1:
- Intergalactic, Season 1 – Premiere
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Life As We Know It
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Two Weeks Notice
- I Am Greta
May 2
- City on a Hill – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Confronting a Serial Killer – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Going in Style (2016)
May 3
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- My War on Drugs – Premiere
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)
- Balloon
May 4
- Godfather of Harlem – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Tlamess
- The Science of Fictions
May 5
- Basketball: A Love Story – Season 1
- Golden Youth
May 6
- Home Economics – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- High Flyers – Season 1 – Premiere
- Bloods – Season 1 – Premiere
- Belushi
- Lassie Come Home (2020)
- The Flood
- No Activity (US) – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Younger – Season 7, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
May 7
- Everything’s Gonna Be OK – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Moodys (US) – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Clarice – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Girls5Eva – Season 1 – Premiere
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
May 8
- Pacific Warriors
- The Galahs
May 10
- Midnight Runner
- Rust
May 11
- Pinocchio (2019)
May 12
- The Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs – Premiere
- Whitney
May 13
- Sofia
- Those Who Work
May 14
- Senna
May 15
- Domina – Season 1 – Premiere
- Liar – Season 2
May 16
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
May 17
- Kiss or Kill
- With the Wind
May 18
- All American – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- End of Summer
- Holiday
May 19
- Generation Gifted: Growing Up Gifted – Season 1-3
- Retablo
May 20
- Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders – Season 2
- Aroused by Gynmopedies
May 21
- From The Ashes
- Tapage Nocturne
May 22
- The Battle of the Sexes
May 23
- Fighters
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere
May 24
- The Rebel in the Rye
May 25
- Augustine
- Eastern Plays
May 26
- Deep Water – Season 1
- White Lily
May 27
- Endangered Wildlife Sanctuary – Season 1 – Premiere
- The Bold Type – Season 5, Episode 1 – Premiere
- Meteors
May 28
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 1, Episodes 14-20
- Momentum Generation
- Son of Sofia
May 29
- You Cannot Kill David Arquette
- Venus & Serena
May 30
- The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskeva
May 31
- In A Savage Land
- Boy Eating the Birds Food
- Still River
Start streaming here.
Disney+’s streaming highlights for May
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (4/5/21)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.
Cruella (28/5/21)
Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” which explores the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. (Available with Premier Access).
All synopses provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Premiere
May 7
- Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller – Premiere
- High Fidelity – Season 1
- The Long Road Home – Season 1
- Disney Ducktales – Season 3
- Disney Junior Vampirina – new episodes
May 14
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2 premiere
- Gigantosaurus – Season 1
- An Affair to Remember
- The Alligator People
- The Blue Bird (1976)
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective – new episodes
May 21
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K – Premiere
- Inside Pixar – new episodes
- Bruce Almighty
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
- Fury Files (Interstitials)
- Alaska’s Deadliest – Season 1
- Narco Wars – Season 1
- Drugs, Inc: Dealer POV
- To Catch A Smuggler – Season 1-2
- When Sharks Attack – Seasons 1-6
- The Amazing Race Australia – Seasons 1-4
- Brubaker
- Black Widow (1987)
- An Innocent Man
- Tin Men
- Patrick
- Deadly Instincts – Season 1
- Deep State – Seasons 1-2
- One Mississippi – Seasons 1-2
- Pitch – Season 1
- Rel – Season 1
- A Wilderness of Error – Season 1
- Big Sky – new episodes
May 28
- Cruella (Premier Access only)
- Rebel
- Mixed-ish – Season 2 premiere
- The Full Monty
Also in May
- Big Shot – Season 1
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Finale
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 11
- Family Guy – Season 19
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 17
- Grown-ish – Season 3
- Solar Opposites – Season 3
- Station 19 – Season 4
- Genius – Aretha
Start streaming here.
Binge’s streaming highlights for May
Pose – Final Season (3/5/21)
In the third and final season of this spectacular drama, it’s now 1994 and the AIDS epidemic rages on, as Blanca juggles her new life as a mother, partner and role as a nurse’s aide. Inclusive, challenging and political, this series is equal parts emotional and educational.
Selena + Chef (23/5/21)
Join the widely renowned and adored Selena Gomez as she learns to cook alongside world-class chefs, tackling cuisines of every variety, and dealing with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
May 1
- Top Chef – Season 18, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 18, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Too Close – Season 1
- Keeping Faith – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Along Came A Spider
- Unpregnant
May 2
- Young Rock, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T. – Season 4, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Lego Movie
- Frida
May 3
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Pose – Season 3 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Call the Midwife – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 6B, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Mare of Easttown – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Nevers – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Elementary – Season 7
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom OG – Season 9
May 4
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 8, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- All Rise – Season 2, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman – Season 2, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Pennyworth – Season 2
- Great British Bake Off – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
May 5
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Dallas – Season 5 – Finale
- Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C. – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
May 6
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 11, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs UK – Season 18, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
May 7
- Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Season 20, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- For Real: The Story of Reality TV – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listings: New York – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Floribama Shore – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
May 8
- Double Jeopardy
May 10
- 16 and Pregnant – Season 6B, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- World’s Most Evil Killers – Season 5
May 11
- Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (new episodes weekly)
May 12
- Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (new episodes weekly)
May 13
- The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis – Season 1
May 14
- Life – Season 1
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- The Emoji Movie
May 15
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Perfect Storm
May 16
- Charm City Kings
May 18
- MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021
- Hypothetical – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Snowfall – Season 4
May 19
- Celebrity Fantasy Homes – Season 2
- Catfish UK – Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Prodigal Son – Season 2
May 20
- Superman & Lois – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
May 21
- Reunion Roadtrip – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Blade Runner 2049
May 23
- Selena + Chef – Seasons 1-2
May 25
- Botched – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 27
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
May 30
- Bulletproof: South Africa – Season 3
May 31
- Delilah – Season 1
- Life Below Zero – Season 7
Start streaming here.
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for May
The Underground Railroad (14/5/21)
The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway, a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.
Synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
May 1
- Buffaloed
- Chick Flight
- Lego Ninjago (series)
- Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu
- Never Too Late
May 3
- Movie 43
May 4
- Bay of Silence
May 7
- The Boy From Medellin
May 10
- Fat Pizza
May 13
- The High Note
- American Utopia
- Dirt Music
May 14
- Solos
- The Underground Railroad
- Horizon Line
- Lol “Si Te Ries Pierdes” (Spain)
May 15
- The Longest Yard
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Captain Phillips
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Rought Night
- Will & Grace
May 17
- Million Dollar Baby
May 21
- Arkansas
- P!NK: All I Know So Far
- 5x Comedia
- The Lost Husband
- Welcome To Sudden Death
May 28
- Panic
- Lol, Qui Rit, Sort! (France)
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Start streaming here.
That’s it for new movies and TV shows in May. If you’re still getting through an April backlog, here’s everything you missed.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in