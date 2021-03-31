Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in April

With April comes the Easter long weekend and you’re gonna need something to watch over those four days. Thankfully, we have an abundance of streaming services and April is a big month for them all.

Highlights this month include the latest fantasy book adaptation Shadow and Bone, the final season of Younger, more Marvel with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the new HBO series The Nevers which might be your new Victorian-era superhero obsession.

Here’s every movie and TV show coming to Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video this month.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for April

Shadow and Bone (23/4/2021)

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Stowaway (22/4/2021)

A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardises the lives of everyone on board.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

April 1

Prank Encounters, Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Magical Andes, Season 2

Worn Stories

Dumb and Dumber To

Shrek

The Little Rascals

April 2

The Serpent

I Met A Girl

Run

Just Say Yes

Concrete Cowboy

Madame Claude

Sky High

April 5

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

Snabba Cash

The Wedding Coach

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Thunder Force

Night in Paradise

April 11

Downton Abbey

April 12

Ghostbusters

April 13

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Mighty Express, Season 3

April 14

Law School

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: Season 2

The Soul

Love and Monsters

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Ride or Die

April 16

Ajeeb Daastaans

Into the Bat

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Arlo the Alligator Boy

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series, Season 2

Escape and Evasion

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World, Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Stowaway

April 23

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 4

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

The Unremarkable Juanquini, Season 2

The Innocent

Pet Stars

And Tomorrow the Entire World

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Stan’s streaming highlights for April

Younger: Season 7 (16/4/2021)

The series follows Liza Miller, a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six we finally saw Liza’s big secret revealed with an unforgettable cliff hanger ending to the season. Who knows what our favourite characters will get up to in the final season.

Stan’s full streaming list:

April 1

Recoil, Season 1 – Premiere

Made for Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-3

Tyson

Tracks

Cheat, Season 1

Snitch

Dinner with Friends (AKA Friendsgiving)

I Used To Go Here

Jiu Jitsu

Brides of Christ

April 2

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Moodys (US), Season 2, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere

The Capture, Season 1

Divergent

Insurgent

Allegiant

April 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Wynonna Earp, Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

April 4

City on a Hill, Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

April 5

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Desus & Mero, Season 3, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The Princess Bride

April 6

Daybreakers

April 7

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

April 8

Grow: Season 1

Home Economics, Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

No Activity (U.S.), Season 4, Episode 1 – Premiere

Made for Love, Season 1, Episodes 4-6

Escape Plan

April 9

Walker, Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

April 10

Reservoir Dogs

Maiden

April 11

Apollo 13

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

April 13

All American, Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Stir of Echoes

April 14

The Forrest, Season 1

April 15

Astro Kid

Blue Steel

April 16

Younger, Season 7, Episodes 1-4 – Premiere

Van der Talk, Season 1

Bridge to Terabithia

Next Goal Wins

April 17

Waiting

April 18

Confronting A Serial Killer, Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Secretary (2002)

April 19

Drugstore Cowboy

April 20

Baby Done

Godfather of Harlem, Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere

April 21

Locked In Boy

3:10 to Yuma

April 22

Gold Diggers, Season 1

Traffic

April 23

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 1, Episodes 7-12

Rutherford Falls, Season 1

Anzacs (1985) Miniseries

The Rules of Attraction

April 24

Red 2

Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Boy

’89 (2017)

April 25

The Dressmaker

April 26

Pi (1998)

April 27

Boarding Gate

April 28

You, Me and Fertility, Season 1

You, Me and Surrogacy, Season 1

Bound

April 29

Bug

April 30

This Way Up, Season 1

Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

I Am All

Disney+’s streaming highlights for April

Big Shot (16/4/21)

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (continuing series)

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

April 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 3

Scream Queens, Season 1-2

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Secret Life of the American Teenager, Seasons 1-5

Station 19, Season 4

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Dino Ranch, Season 1

Walk The Plank

Higglytown Heroes, Seasons 1-2

Solar Opposites, Season 1 – Season Finale

Star Wars Vintage Titles

April 9

Solar Opposites, Season 2, Episode 1

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 4

Muppet Babies, Season 3

Future-Worm!

Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season Finale

April 16

Big Shot – Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 5

National Geographic: Earth Moods

Love Victor – Season Finale

Helstrom – Season Finale

Fancy Nancy (new episodes)

PJ Masks (new episodes)

April 22

Secrets of the Whales

April 23

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Season Finale

April 30

Genius: Aretha

Marvel Studios: Assembled, Episode 2: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

South Pacific (1959)

Puppy Dog Pals (new episodes)

Binge’s streaming highlights for April

The Nevers (12/4/21)

Featuring a powerful female cast including Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, this fantasy drama series follows a group of Victorian women who suddenly possess supernatural abilities, fighting for a place in London society.

Mare of Easttown (19/4/21)

Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce reunite for this gripping crime drama as detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) investigates the murder and disappearance in a young girl in a small suburban town.

Binge’s full streaming list:

April 1

Friday Night Lights, Seasons 1-5

12 Monkeys, Seasons 1-4

Genera+ion – Season Finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

E! True Hollywood Story, Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Trey: The Lone Star Medium

The Wolf of Wall Street

April 2

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (new episodes weekly)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House, Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Observed with Lisa Vanderpump, Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D., Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Floribama Shore, Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

17 Again

London Has Fallen

April 3

Top Chef, Season 18 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Fantasy Homes, Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

I Feel Pretty

April 4

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, Season 1, Episode 3 – Finale

S.W.A.T., Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Muriel’s Wedding

The King’s Speech

April 5

Black Narcissus, Season 1

The Walking Dead, Season 10C, Episode 22 – Season Finale

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I., Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

April 6

Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Directors, Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

My Dream Home, Season 8

April 7

Supergirl, Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C., Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Unforgotten, Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5, Episodes 13 (new episodes weekly)

Great British Bake Off, Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Property Brothers Double Down, Season 1

April 8

Covid Diaries NYC

April 9

Legacies, Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Silver Linings Playbook

April 10

Mad Max

April 11

Meatballs

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

April 12

The Nevers, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead, Season 6B, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

April 13

All Rise, Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman, Season 2, Episodes 10 (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers At Home: Season 1

April 14

Black Art: In The Absence of Light

April 15

Wahl Street – Season Premiere

April 16

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Bad Neighbours

April 17

Sense and Sensibility

Pretty in Pink

April 18

The Case of Sally Challen

April 19

Mare of Easttown, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

April 20

Surviving R Kelly Pt II, Season 1

April 21

Teen Mom UK: Their Stories, Season 1

Our Towns: A 10,000 Mile Journey Into The Heart

April 22

My Broken Brain

April 23

The Departed

1917

April 24

The Tourist

April 26

E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2021 Oscar Awards

Teen Mom OG, Season 9

Digital Addiction

April 29

The Best of Location, Location, Season 3

Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis

April 30

Baby Driver

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for April

Without Remorse (30/4/21)

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honour and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

April 1

Love Sarah

Lol: Last One Laughing Italy

April 2

Blithe Spirit

April 4

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

April 7

The Big Short

April 9

Them

Combat Wombat

Domino

Slim & I

The Priest

Trolls World Tour

April 13

She’s The Man

April 15

2012

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Superbad

Baby Driver

Step Brothers

The Social Network

Blade Runner 2049

The Emoji Movie

Gangs of New York

Her

April 16

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Frank of Ireland

April 20

The Hurt Locker

April 24

Lost in London

April 27

Snowpiercer

April 28

The Secret: Dare to Dream

April 30

Without Remorse

