Netflix’s streaming highlights for April
Shadow and Bone (23/4/2021)
Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.
Stowaway (22/4/2021)
A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardises the lives of everyone on board.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
April 1
- Prank Encounters, Season 2
- Tersanjung the Movie
- Magical Andes, Season 2
- Worn Stories
- Dumb and Dumber To
- Shrek
- The Little Rascals
April 2
- The Serpent
- I Met A Girl
- Run
- Just Say Yes
- Concrete Cowboy
- Madame Claude
- Sky High
April 5
- Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
- Snabba Cash
- The Wedding Coach
- The Big Day: Collection 2
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Thunder Force
- Night in Paradise
April 11
- Downton Abbey
April 12
- Ghostbusters
April 13
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
- Mighty Express, Season 3
April 14
- Law School
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- The Circle: Season 2
- The Soul
- Love and Monsters
- Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
- Ride or Die
April 16
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Into the Bat
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series, Season 2
- Escape and Evasion
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World, Season 2
April 21
- Zero
April 22
- Stowaway
April 23
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
April 27
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 4
April 28
- Sexify
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
April 30
- The Unremarkable Juanquini, Season 2
- The Innocent
- Pet Stars
- And Tomorrow the Entire World
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Stan’s streaming highlights for April
Younger: Season 7 (16/4/2021)
The series follows Liza Miller, a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six we finally saw Liza’s big secret revealed with an unforgettable cliff hanger ending to the season. Who knows what our favourite characters will get up to in the final season.
Stan’s full streaming list:
April 1
- Recoil, Season 1 – Premiere
- Made for Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-3
- Tyson
- Tracks
- Cheat, Season 1
- Snitch
- Dinner with Friends (AKA Friendsgiving)
- I Used To Go Here
- Jiu Jitsu
- Brides of Christ
April 2
- Clarice: Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Moodys (US), Season 2, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere
- The Capture, Season 1
- Divergent
- Insurgent
- Allegiant
April 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Wynonna Earp, Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
April 4
- City on a Hill, Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
April 5
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Desus & Mero, Season 3, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The Princess Bride
April 6
- Daybreakers
April 7
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
April 8
- Grow: Season 1
- Home Economics, Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
- No Activity (U.S.), Season 4, Episode 1 – Premiere
- Made for Love, Season 1, Episodes 4-6
- Escape Plan
April 9
- Walker, Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Everything’s Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere
April 10
- Reservoir Dogs
- Maiden
April 11
- Apollo 13
- Take the Ball, Pass the Ball
April 13
- All American, Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Stir of Echoes
April 14
- The Forrest, Season 1
April 15
- Astro Kid
- Blue Steel
April 16
- Younger, Season 7, Episodes 1-4 – Premiere
- Van der Talk, Season 1
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Next Goal Wins
April 17
- Waiting
April 18
- Confronting A Serial Killer, Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
- Secretary (2002)
April 19
- Drugstore Cowboy
April 20
- Baby Done
- Godfather of Harlem, Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere
April 21
- Locked In Boy
- 3:10 to Yuma
April 22
- Gold Diggers, Season 1
- Traffic
April 23
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 1, Episodes 7-12
- Rutherford Falls, Season 1
- Anzacs (1985) Miniseries
- The Rules of Attraction
April 24
- Red 2
- Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Boy
- ’89 (2017)
April 25
- The Dressmaker
April 26
- Pi (1998)
April 27
- Boarding Gate
April 28
- You, Me and Fertility, Season 1
- You, Me and Surrogacy, Season 1
- Bound
April 29
- Bug
April 30
- This Way Up, Season 1
- Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels
- I Am All
Disney+’s streaming highlights for April
Big Shot (16/4/21)
After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.
Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (continuing series)
Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
April 2
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 3
- Scream Queens, Season 1-2
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- Secret Life of the American Teenager, Seasons 1-5
- Station 19, Season 4
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- Dino Ranch, Season 1
- Walk The Plank
- Higglytown Heroes, Seasons 1-2
- Solar Opposites, Season 1 – Season Finale
- Star Wars Vintage Titles
April 9
- Solar Opposites, Season 2, Episode 1
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 4
- Muppet Babies, Season 3
- Future-Worm!
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season Finale
April 16
- Big Shot – Premiere
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 5
- National Geographic: Earth Moods
- Love Victor – Season Finale
- Helstrom – Season Finale
- Fancy Nancy (new episodes)
- PJ Masks (new episodes)
April 22
- Secrets of the Whales
April 23
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Season Finale
April 30
- Genius: Aretha
- Marvel Studios: Assembled, Episode 2: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- South Pacific (1959)
- Puppy Dog Pals (new episodes)
Binge’s streaming highlights for April
The Nevers (12/4/21)
Featuring a powerful female cast including Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, this fantasy drama series follows a group of Victorian women who suddenly possess supernatural abilities, fighting for a place in London society.
Mare of Easttown (19/4/21)
Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce reunite for this gripping crime drama as detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) investigates the murder and disappearance in a young girl in a small suburban town.
Binge’s full streaming list:
April 1
- Friday Night Lights, Seasons 1-5
- 12 Monkeys, Seasons 1-4
- Genera+ion – Season Finale
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- E! True Hollywood Story, Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Trey: The Lone Star Medium
- The Wolf of Wall Street
April 2
- For Real: The Story of Reality TV (new episodes weekly)
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House, Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Observed with Lisa Vanderpump, Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D., Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Floribama Shore, Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- 17 Again
- London Has Fallen
April 3
- Top Chef, Season 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Fantasy Homes, Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- I Feel Pretty
April 4
- Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, Season 1, Episode 3 – Finale
- S.W.A.T., Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Muriel’s Wedding
- The King’s Speech
April 5
- Black Narcissus, Season 1
- The Walking Dead, Season 10C, Episode 22 – Season Finale
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I., Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
April 6
- Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Directors, Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- My Dream Home, Season 8
April 7
- Supergirl, Season 6, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C., Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Unforgotten, Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5, Episodes 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Great British Bake Off, Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Property Brothers Double Down, Season 1
April 8
- Covid Diaries NYC
April 9
- Legacies, Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Silver Linings Playbook
April 10
- Mad Max
April 11
- Meatballs
- Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
April 12
- The Nevers, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead, Season 6B, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
April 13
- All Rise, Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman, Season 2, Episodes 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers At Home: Season 1
April 14
- Black Art: In The Absence of Light
April 15
- Wahl Street – Season Premiere
April 16
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Bad Neighbours
April 17
- Sense and Sensibility
- Pretty in Pink
April 18
- The Case of Sally Challen
April 19
- Mare of Easttown, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
April 20
- Surviving R Kelly Pt II, Season 1
April 21
- Teen Mom UK: Their Stories, Season 1
- Our Towns: A 10,000 Mile Journey Into The Heart
April 22
- My Broken Brain
April 23
- The Departed
- 1917
April 24
- The Tourist
April 26
- E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2021 Oscar Awards
- Teen Mom OG, Season 9
- Digital Addiction
April 29
- The Best of Location, Location, Season 3
- Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis
April 30
- Baby Driver
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for April
Without Remorse (30/4/21)
An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honour and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
April 1
- Love Sarah
- Lol: Last One Laughing Italy
April 2
- Blithe Spirit
April 4
- Sex and the City
- Sex and the City 2
April 7
- The Big Short
April 9
- Them
- Combat Wombat
- Domino
- Slim & I
- The Priest
- Trolls World Tour
April 13
- She’s The Man
April 15
- 2012
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Superbad
- Baby Driver
- Step Brothers
- The Social Network
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Emoji Movie
- Gangs of New York
- Her
April 16
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
- Frank of Ireland
April 20
- The Hurt Locker
April 24
- Lost in London
April 27
- Snowpiercer
April 28
- The Secret: Dare to Dream
April 30
- Without Remorse
That’s everything streaming in April. Get ready to spend your long weekends bingeing.
