Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge

Happy Friday, folks. We’re calling it: this weekend’s going to be an absolute winner. Mulan’s coming out, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is out, and both Away and season 2 of The Boys are ready to stream. Don’t read the reviews, get comfy on the couch and decide for yourself.
There’s a solid list of titles coming to Aussie streaming platforms this weekend starting today, 4 September to Sunday, 6 September — it’s definitely enough to tide you over for the next few days.
Here’s a full list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge this weekend.
What to stream on Netflix this weekend
4 September
- Away
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2
- The Theory of Everything
- Ride Along
What to stream on Stan
4 September
- A.P. Bio: Season 3
- Canada’s Drag Race: Season Finale
- Cheers
- Paddington
- Ride of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2
5 September
- Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants
6 September
- Power Book II: Ghost
- P-Valley: Season Finale
- Below
- The Extraordinary
- Proxima
What’s on Amazon Prime Video
4 September
- 21 Bridges
- The Boys: Season 2
6 September
- The Lighthouse
- H is for Happiness
Watch Amazon Prime Video here.
What to streaming on Disney+
4 September
- Mulan
- Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)
- Dog: Impossible (S1)
- Trick or Treat
- Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)
- One Day At Disney, Episode 140
- Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)
- Weird But True, Episode 304
What’s streaming on Foxtel
6 September
- The Mummy (2017)
- H is for Happiness
- The Lighthouse
Streaming on Binge this weekend
4 September
- Making It: Season 2, Episode 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Burden of Truth: Season 3, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)
This article has been updated with the latest titles.