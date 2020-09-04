Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge

Level Up Your Life

Happy Friday, folks. We’re calling it: this weekend’s going to be an absolute winner. Mulan’s coming out, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is out, and both Away and season 2 of The Boys are ready to stream. Don’t read the reviews, get comfy on the couch and decide for yourself.

There’s a solid list of titles coming to Aussie streaming platforms this weekend starting today, 4 September to Sunday, 6 September — it’s definitely enough to tide you over for the next few days.

Here’s a full list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge this weekend.

What to stream on Netflix this weekend

4 September

  • Away
  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2
  • The Theory of Everything
  • Ride Along

Watch Netflix here.

What to stream on Stan

4 September

  • A.P. Bio: Season 3
  • Canada’s Drag Race: Season Finale
  • Cheers
  • Paddington
  • Ride of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2

5 September

  • Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants

6 September

  • Power Book II: Ghost
  • P-Valley: Season Finale
  • Below
  • The Extraordinary
  • Proxima

Watch Stan here

What’s on Amazon Prime Video

4 September

  • 21 Bridges
  • The Boys: Season 2

6 September

  • The Lighthouse
  • H is for Happiness

Watch Amazon Prime Video here

What to streaming on Disney+

4 September

  • Mulan
  • Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)
  •  America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)
  • Dog: Impossible (S1)
  •  Trick or Treat
  •  Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)
  • One Day At Disney, Episode 140
  •  Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)
  • Weird But True, Episode 304

 Watch Disney Plus here.

What’s streaming on Foxtel

6 September

  • The Mummy (2017)
  • H is for Happiness
  • The Lighthouse

Watch Foxtel here.

Streaming on Binge this weekend

4 September

  • Making It: Season 2, Episode 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Burden of Truth: Season 3, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Watch Binge here.

This article has been updated with the latest titles.

