Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge

Happy Friday, folks. We’re calling it: this weekend’s going to be an absolute winner. Mulan’s coming out, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is out, and both Away and season 2 of The Boys are ready to stream. Don’t read the reviews, get comfy on the couch and decide for yourself.

There’s a solid list of titles coming to Aussie streaming platforms this weekend starting today, 4 September to Sunday, 6 September — it’s definitely enough to tide you over for the next few days.

Here’s a full list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney, Amazon, Foxtel and Binge this weekend.

What to stream on Netflix this weekend

4 September

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Part 2

The Theory of Everything

Ride Along

What to stream on Stan

4 September

A.P. Bio: Season 3

Canada’s Drag Race: Season Finale

Cheers

Paddington

Ride of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2

5 September

Natural World: Hippos Africa’s River Giants

6 September

Power Book II: Ghost

P-Valley: Season Finale

Below

The Extraordinary

Proxima

What’s on Amazon Prime Video

4 September

21 Bridges

The Boys: Season 2

6 September

The Lighthouse

H is for Happiness

What to streaming on Disney+

4 September

Mulan

Earth to Ned (Episodes 1-10)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S17)

Dog: Impossible (S1)

Trick or Treat

Muppets Now, Episode 106 (Season finale)

One Day At Disney, Episode 140

Pixar In Real Life, Episode 111 (Season finale)

Weird But True, Episode 304

What’s streaming on Foxtel

6 September

The Mummy (2017)

H is for Happiness

The Lighthouse

Streaming on Binge this weekend

4 September

Making It: Season 2, Episode 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

Burden of Truth: Season 3, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

