What’s So Special About the Peloton Bike, Anyway?

The term Peloton has been floating around for some time now. The brand exploded into the fitness market in the United States after launching in New York back in 2014 and has since grown into a health industry juggernaut. The combination of an increased interest in fitness tech, and a global pandemic meaning folks were required to work out from home has meant that interest in Peloton has spiked considerably – even if they did drop a particularly tasteless ad over Christmas in 2019.

According to CNBC, the fitness tech brand wrapped up December 2020 with revenue having spiked by 128%.

Now, it’s decided this is the time to venture over to Australia.

As Yahoo News has reported, Peloton is set to introduce the original Peloton Bike, the Peloton Bike+ and the Peloton App Down Under.

So what are these products?

The original Peloton bike is a compact indoor exercise bike that can be connected to your smart devices by WiFi or Bluetooth. It’ll monitor your heart rate; keep track of your workout, and it comes with membership access to Peloton’s library of virtual workout classes.

Peloton bike+ appears to be a similar deal, just with the added ability to choose between strength or cardio workouts. It also has a larger screen that can rotate 360 degrees, if that’s something you need in your life.

The app is the home of thousands of Peloton workout classes. The brand boasts more than 10 different workout types available to stream on-demand. These range from running, to yoga, to cycling (obviously). You don’t need a Peloton bike to use the app. There’s also a 30 free trial if you’d like to test it out, first.

When Peloton be available in Australia?

According to reports, Peloton is set to hit our shores later in 2021 – in the second half of the year.

How much do Peloton bikes cost?

Ah yes, the old money question. As with many major trends from New York, this guy is not cheap. Business Insider reports that the base model bike will start at AU$2,895.

Is it worth the hype and money?

Not having tried it myself, I can only go from what I’ve read on Peloton. But this review from NYT’s Wirecutter shared some interesting points. The outlet explained that if you’re a spin class (or group fitness) fan who will use this bike a number of times per week, you may find it worth the investment compared to signing up to a gym in the middle of a pandemic.

The New York Times wrote that the Peloton bike is certainly an excellent piece of equipment and if you’re after the full “Peloton experience” you may be disappointed with cheaper alternatives. However, if you’re simply looking for a good quality exercise bike where you can get a solid workout, or perhaps a bike you’ll use only occasionally, then you may not need to drop the three grand, here.