Technogym Is Bringing Its Exercise Bike to Australia, so How Does It Stack up to Peloton?

The stationary bike race is really heating up in Australia. Last month, Peloton announced it was making its way to our shores and now another challenger has entered the ring. So, what’s the deal with the new Technogym bike?

What’s special about this new bike?

The Technogym bike is being touted as a fitness experience providing online workouts and unlimited entertainment.

What you’re purchasing is a stationary bike that includes a 56cm tilting screen. In terms of functionality, the bike uses scientific tracking for power output (watts) and has a patent-pending system that determines the perfect position of the handlebar and seat for each user.

The flywheel resistance uses permanent magnets and has 20 resistance levels. Technogym also says its bike provides the best road feeling thanks to a Q factor of 155mm – which is the distance between the outside of one crank arm.

Then there are the workouts to consider.

Similar to Peloton, Technogym features its own suite of trainer-led workouts. There are live indoor cycling classes or you can also choose an on-demand session at any time from the library. Sessions can be filtered based on trainer, music or duration.

Workouts include trainers from top studios around the world such as 1Rebel in London and Revolution in Milan.

Technogym also offers virtual outdoor training which provides 25 different natural and urban landscapes to ride through as you work out.

Given the flexibility of its tilting screen, Technogym has also expanded into a series of off-bike bodyweight workouts.

Lastly, the screen connects to a series of entertainment apps including Netflix, YouTube, social media and games. You can also choose to stream your own content from your device to your Technogym display. It’s a lot, we know.

When is Technogym coming to Australia?

Technogym has beat Peloton to the punch with its new bike being available in Australia from April 12.

When it comes to price, things get a little tougher. The Technogym bike will cost $4,590 and includes a library of on-demand classes along with Technogym Outdoors and Total Body workouts.

For $39 a month you can also access Technogym’s live-streaming classes.

I don’t know about you but I’m already sweating at that price tag. For reference, the Peloton bike is expected to cost around $2,895 in Australia.

How does it compare to Peloton?

Similar to Peloton, Technogym is all about recreating the live class experience at home.

The main experiential difference you might have between Peloton and Technogym are their content offerings. If you plan to access the training sessions on Peloton and prefer their trainers or classes, then it makes sense you’d go with that brand. Alternatively, if Technogym’s training sessions appeal to you, you may find their exxy service to be a better fit.

Then there’s the price difference, with Technogym being significantly more expensive. This could come down to the bikes being Italian manufactured, which might guarantee you a more comfortable bike. But that still depends on personal preference.

Having experienced neither it’s hard for us to tell you which to go with, but there are some reviews online you can check out.

Of course, the question now remains that with gyms open again in Australia, will virtual fitness classes maintain their popularity? If you expect they will for you, then maybe a fancy home bike is what you’re looking for.