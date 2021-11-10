Peloton Is Moving into Strength Training, Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

Peloton, the tech brand that exploded into the fitness world with its smart bike, has announced it is expanding its product line up again and is moving into the world of strength training.

On November 10, the brand announced the launch of its first connected strength product, Peloton Guide. The device uses AI technology to offer members access to Peloton’s fitness instructors and content library.

What is the Peloton Guide and how much does it cost?

Let’s cover the important stuff first, yeah?

As we all know, the Peloton lineup of products does not come cheap. Peloton Guide is a much lower price point than the Bike, but sitting at $750 with a $16.99 per month membership, it’s still fairly costly.

For the $750 and monthly fee (which is admittedly waived if you’re already a Peloton member), you’ll get access to the AI device and a Peloton Heart Rate Band. The hand weights, however, come at an added cost.

Tom Cortese, Peloton’s co-founder and chief product officer said of the announcement that:

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the interest in our strength content explode. “Peloton Guide demystifies strength training to create a more engaging experience that will help Members stay motivated. We combined our world-class Instructors and class content with the best machine learning technology to create a whole new way to train. This is just the beginning for Peloton strength. Guide will keep getting smarter so it can grow stronger alongside our Members.”

The brand boasts that Peloton Guide’s machine learning “uses data to identify patterns and make decisions”, helping to assist users in their progress.

Combined with the input of Peloton’s lineup of instructors, the brand states that it can offer a well-rounded “guided strength training experience from the comfort of home”.

Here is the list of features that come with the device:

Movement Tracker: Powered by machine learning, Movement Tracker is exclusive to Peloton Guide and will be available on hundreds of Peloton strength classes. The feature encourages Members to complete the demonstrated exercises and follow the Instructors for the entire class. New movements and class types will be regularly added.

Powered by machine learning, Movement Tracker is exclusive to Peloton Guide and will be available on hundreds of Peloton strength classes. The feature encourages Members to complete the demonstrated exercises and follow the Instructors for the entire class. New movements and class types will be regularly added. Self Mode: The smart camera technology on Peloton Guide helps Members compare their form to the Instructor’s in real-time. Members can choose how to view themselves to easily make corrections and adjustments during class.

The smart camera technology on Peloton Guide helps Members compare their form to the Instructor’s in real-time. Members can choose how to view themselves to easily make corrections and adjustments during class. Body Activity: No more skipping leg day. Body Activity will show Members which muscle groups they recently worked. Based on your Body Activity, Peloton will recommend classes focused on the muscle groups that need training to help Members have a more well-rounded training experience.

No more skipping leg day. Body Activity will show Members which muscle groups they recently worked. Based on your Body Activity, Peloton will recommend classes focused on the muscle groups that need training to help Members have a more well-rounded training experience. Voice-activated: Members can stay focused on their workouts and control Peloton Guide hands-free. Members can wake up Peloton Guide, then start, stop, rewind, or fast forward through a class. Voice activation will be available in the US, Canada and UK, with other markets to come.

Members can stay focused on their workouts and control Peloton Guide hands-free. Members can wake up Peloton Guide, then start, stop, rewind, or fast forward through a class. Voice activation will be available in the US, Canada and UK, with other markets to come. Member controlled privacy: Peloton Members will always have control over the camera and microphone. Members can put Peloton Guide to sleep, slide the cover over the camera, and even turn off the mic via a physical switch to ensure Members only share what they want to share.

When will the new device be available to take home?

While we don’t have an exact launch date, Peloton has shared the new smart strength training device will be available at some point in 2022. We’ll keep you posted once we hear more.

Does this sound like something you need in your home gym right now? For $750 and a monthly fee, probably not. At least, maybe need isn’t quite the word we’re looking for here. But if you can afford to throw that kind of money at a smart fitness device, chances are it’ll probably be a largely impressive experience.

Peloton Guide joins the Bike, Bike+ and Tread fitness devices along with my personal favourite service, the Peloton app.