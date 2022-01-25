You Can Now Enjoy Hot Cross Bun Flavoured Cereal

Christmas is over which means hot cross buns are already on shelves. Personally, I don’t indulge in a hot cross bun until Easter but does it count if it’s hot cross bun-flavoured cereal?

Yes, hot cross bun cereal is now a thing thanks to the folks over at Kellogg’s who have redesigned their classic Sultana Bran with a sweet twist.

The limited-edition flavour combines light and crispy malt flakes with sultanas, cinnamon and other spices. Kellogg’s even recommends adding warm milk to your cereal to recreate the sensation of a warm hot cross bun.

Dan Bitti, Kellogg’s Breakfast Lead said of the new flavour:

“Australia loves the humble Hot Cross Bun for its delicious combination of sweet cinnamon, spices and, of course, sultanas. For the first time ever, we’ve combined this flavour of Hot Cross Buns that Aussies adore, with the much-loved tasty and healthy goodness of Sultana Bran to create an unmissable limited edition that won’t be around for long.”

We’ve seen some weird cereal flavour mashups in our time (remember Golden Gaytime Coco Pops? Or OAK Nutri Grain?) but this one seems like a match made in heaven.

Not to mention the cereal has a 4.5 health star rating, so you won’t feel too bad scoffing the entire box.

When and where can you buy Sultana Bran Hot Cross Bun cereal?

Sultana Bran Hot Cross Bun cereal is available now in Woolworths supermarkets all around Australia for $6.95 a box.

However, it is a limited-edition flavour so you’ll want to get your hands on it while you can – we all know how quick hot cross buns can fly off the shelves.

If you’re now craving hot cross buns at home here are a bunch of recipes that will help you make your own sweet treats. Alternatively, you could try Jamie Oliver’s controversial savoury hot cross buns, if you’re feeling brave.