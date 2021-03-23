The Best Online Stores for Easter Chocolate So You Never Have to Leave The Couch

Whoever said Christmas was the most wonderful time of the year wasn’t doing Easter right. Easter eggs aren’t just for kids, adults can (and should) get in on the action too. It’s the one time of year you can eat chocolate guilt-free for breakfast, why wouldn’t you want to take full advantage of that?!
If like me, you need options, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the Internet to find a range of bunnies (big and small), eggs (hollow and filled) and Easter-themed hampers (think hot cross buns and speckled eggs), to bring you all that chocolatey goodness that you can have delivered straight to your door.
Whether you’re shopping for your friends, your family, or yourself, we’ve found a selection of Easter-approved bunnies, eggs and baskets that’ll be devoured in minutes.
If you prefer to munch on mini Easter eggs…
Cadbury Dairy Milk Solid Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs
Cadbury Dairy Milk Solid Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs, $59
Cadbury Selections Easter Egg Bag
Cadbury Selections Easter Egg Bag, $7
Ferrero Eggs
2 x Ferrero Eggs Bag Hazelnut, $10.80
Maltesers Mini Eggs
Maltesers Mini Eggs, $4.50
If you’d rather not limit your choices…
An Easter egg bouquet
An Easter Hamper
Easter Treat Dessert Box
Cocktail Porter Salted Caramel Easter Egg Cocktail Kit
Cocktail Porter Salted Caramel Easter Egg Cocktail Kit, $80
Gourmet Basket Easter Office Share Hamper
Gourmet Basket Easter Office Share Hamper, $87.95
If you prefer to devour Easter bunnies…
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 500g, $39.99
Kinder Bunny
Kinder Bunny Blue 75g, $5.99
Koko Black The Biggest Milk Bunny
Koko Black The Biggest Milk Bunny, $59
Koko Black Three of a Kind Bunnies
Koko Black Three of a Kind, White, Milk & 54% Dark Chocolate, $45
If you prefer to take on the big Easter eggs…
Chocolatier Thick Hatched Milk Chocolate Half Egg With Speckles
Chocolatier Thick Hatched Milk Chocolate Half Egg With Speckles, was $14.99, now $12.99
Cadbury Freddo Egg Gift Box Milk Chocolate
Cadbury Freddo Egg Gift Box Milk Chocolate, $6
Cadbury Heroes Large Chocolate Easter Egg
Cadbury Heroes Large Chocolate Easter Egg, $28.64
Koko Black’s Famous Five Egg Collection
Koko’s Famous Five Egg Collection, $49
