You Can Recycle Your Easter Egg Foil if You Follow This Rule

At Christmas time, you may wonder what to do with your leftover wrapping paper. Well, the same goes for Easter and the tin foil from your chocolate eggs and bunnies.

Every year millions of Easter eggs are plucked from store shelves and devoured from the comfort of our homes. Most of them come wrapped in aluminium foil that gets scrunched up and thrown away.

I’m here to tell you not to do that because there’s a way this foil can be recycled responsibly.

How to recycle your Easter egg foil

The rules around recycling tin foil have always been a little confusing. According to the South Australian government, the best way to recycle Easter egg foil is to scrunch all of your wrappers together into a ball before placing it in your recycle bin.

This means if you have lots of those little chocolate eggs (you know the ones) you should save all the wrappers until you have a large enough ball to recycle.

If your tin foil ball isn’t big enough, that’s a sign to eat some more chocolate. A hot tip is to keep all your small egg foil pieces in a cup or can until you have enough to recycle.

It’s recommended you aim to have a tin foil ball roughly the size of a fist or a tennis ball. Once you have enough Easter egg foil to make a ball, you can place it in your curbside recycling bin.

This rule applies to clean tin foil only. If your foil has chocolate stuck to it, try and rinse it off before recycling it.

How to recycle other Easter waste materials

Sometimes Easter egg packages come with chocolates in individual wrappers (like Cadbury bars). Most of these chocolate wrappers are considered soft plastics and can be recycled at your local REDcycle bin.

The same goes for your hot cross bun bags. The SA Government says that plastic hot cross bun bags are REDcycle safe, without the bread tie.

You’ll find most supermarkets have a REDcycle bin on-site so collect all your soft plastic wrappers and return them during your next shop.

Easter eggs that come in cardboard boxes can also easily be flattened and placed in your recycling bin.

While we’re on the topic of recycling, plenty of food is wasted after a large meal at Easter time. If you can, try and repurpose your leftovers into something else or eat them before they spoil. Don’t let those hot cross buns go to waste!