Who Needs Chocolate Eggs When You Have These Easter-Themed Cocktails

Chocolate may be front of mind for many when it comes to Easter, but do you know what would be even better? Chocolate and alcohol. In one drink.

If you’re craving an adult beverage to compliment your stash of chocolate we have a couple of great Easter-themed cocktail recipes for you. Just remember to buy your alcohol before the bottle shops close for Good Friday.

Bailey’s Hot Chocolate Cocktail

This chocolatey cocktail treat comes courtesy of Jonathan Wright over at @BWS_Mixalot.

Ingredients:

60ml Baileys Irish Cream

Milk mixed with your favourite malted or hot chocolate powder

Maltesers (optional)

Chocolate Syrup

Whipped Cream

Method:

Optional: Rim your cup with chocolate syrup and crushed Maltesers. Using the milk and chocolate powder, make your favourite hot chocolate and stir in the Baileys Irish Cream. Top up your cup with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Feel free to get creative with the syrup flavours too — hazelnut and coffee would work a treat! To really take things up a notch, dust the whole thing with some cocoa and garnish the crushed Maltesers.

If you’re in desperate need of alcohol for this delicious treat then consider ordering from BWS who can deliver store-to-door in one hour.

Strawberry Cream Mimosa

Maybe you don’t feel like doubling up on your chocolate with your alcohol. In that case, the team over at Dan Murphy’s have a great recipe for a Fresh Strawberry Cream Mimosa. Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon honey

1 cup half & half cream

1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1-2 bottles sparkling wine

Strawberries for garnish

Method:

In a medium saucepan, cook berries on low/medium heat until soft, about 10 minutes. Add sugar and be sure to taste and adjust sweetness to your liking. Add honey, continue stirring mixture and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Take off the heat, allow to cool for 5 minutes and purée or blend mixture in a blender. Using a strainer, separate the juice from the seeds/pulp and run a little of the half & half cream through the strainer with the seeds to remove any additional liquid. Pour the remainder of the cream into the raspberry liquid and stir to combine. Add a splash of vanilla extract and stir. Pour into an ice cube tray and freeze or pour into a plastic bowl and freeze for at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, pour sparkling wine into a glass and add the frozen cubes. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

You can check out Dan Murphy’s other Easter cocktail ideas here and you can get your alcohol delivered from Dan’s in two hours or pick up within 30 minutes when ordering online.

Easter cocktail kits