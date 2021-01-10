Steam Eggs in a Rice Cooker for the Easiest-to-Peel Eggs Ever

As we have established at this point, rice cookers are far more versatile than many of us give them credit for. More than just a home for perfectly-cooked rice (and yes, it is an ideal way to make rice) these little babies can help you smash out all kinds of tasty delights in the kitchen.

Today, I want to look at the humble boiled egg. This breakfast option, or high-protein snack, is about as underrated as a food variety can get (if you ask me). But made the right way, a boiled egg is damn delicious.

Steaming may be the best way to make perfect soft-boiled eggs that are dead simple to peel. And before you ask, yes you can do this in a rice cooker. Use this kitchen device to make your boiled eggs and you’ll get consistent results each time.



I tried this the other day and the eggshells practically jumped off the eggs (what a treat). Instead of multiple little shards of eggshells, the shells peeled off in one or two big pieces.

Put a cup or two of water in the rice cooker, add the eggs to the steamer insert (if you have one), and use the rice cooker’s steam function. Timing will depend on your specific rice cooker. Instructions around the web suggest anything from seven minutes to 25 minutes, depending on how you like your eggs.

I did my boiled eggs in the rice cooker for 15 minutes and they came out a little overcooked, so am now experimenting with 12 minutes (it’s a delicate process). Once you find the perfect time for you, this will likely become your new go-to method for cooking boiled eggs. They will come out as the same, easiest to peel eggs each and every time.

Oh, rice cookers, how we love you.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.