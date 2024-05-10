Try These Setting If Hades 2 is Too Hard For You

Hades 2 is officially available for early access on Steam, giving gamers a sneak peak at the follow-up to the 2020 critical darling Hades. There’s already plenty of decisions to make when starting up the game, like which weapons are best and which upgrades to go for early on, but that’s just scratching the surface. Diving into the game’s accessibility settings can really fine-tune how you play, plus offer a little extra assistance if needed. Here are three essential places to start.

God Mode is always there to fall back on

Hades 2, like other roguelikes, can be a difficult game. The genre is built on starting over from the beginning every time you die, after all. But if you find yourself struggling too much, you can actually turn on God Mode (invincibility) to give yourself an advantage.

To turn on God Mode, navigate to Options > Gameplay and toggle God Mode on. This will allow you to play through each level and experience Supergiant’s excellent storytelling without frustration.

Autofire will save your fingers

The controls in Hades 2 can take some getting used to. But one keybind that will come very naturally is left clicking the mouse button to attack (X on Xbox controller, square on PlayStation controller). While this is pretty standard, mouse buttons are actually only designed to withstand a certain number of clicks. So, if you want to prolong the life of your mouse a little bit, or if you just get tired of clicking so much, try turning on Autofire.

To turn on Autofire, navigate to Options > Accessibility > Autofire and toggle it on. Now, the game will automatically continue to fire your weapon when you hold down the fire button. You’ll also still be able to click the button yourself for faster attacks.

Turn off screenshake for less jitter

There’s an argument that screenshake can make or break the impact that certain attacks in Hades 2 have. But for some players, screenshake just doesn’t sit well with their stomachs. So, if you find yourself struggling with nausea while playing, try turning it off. To get rid of screenshake, simply navigate to Options > Accessibility > Screenshake.