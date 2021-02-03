You’ll Only Pay $60 for the First Six Months on This Gomo Mobile Deal

Launched back in November of last year, Gomo is a telco that offers a single, low cost, mobile plan. That SIM only plan has just gotten a whole low cheaper, with a new deal that’s being offered by the provider.

If you pick up this Gomo plan by February 21, your first monthly bill will only set you back $10. You’ll be paying $25 per month if you stick around with the plan.

The discounted first month isn’t the only deal being offered by Gomo. If you take up this SIM only plan before February 28 and stay with Gomo for three months, you’ll get the following three months for free. That first $10 month is counted in the initial three months, which means over the first six months you’re with Gomo, you’ll only be paying $60.

This SIM only plan is also contract free, so you can tap out whenever you like. Gomo is power by the Optus 4G Plus network.

This plan is capped at 18GB of data with up to 200GB of data rollover, which means you can keep data past 30 days. If you do managed to hit your data allowance, you can get a 5GB boost for $5 through the Gomo app.

You can check out the Gomo plan below:

This Gomo SIM only plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text, along with unlimited international calls to selected 15 destinations. These include:

Canada

mainland China

France

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

You can see how Gomo stacks up with other mobile plans within a similar monthly price range: