What Are Pre Workout Supplements and Should You Be Taking One?

If you’re a regular gym-goer or have an interest in health and fitness, you’ve probably heard of something called ‘pre workout.’ Designed to give you an extra hit of energy before your training session, they’re seeing a monumental increase in popularity.

If you’re someone who likes to get the most out of your training session, a pre workout supplement could be of interest to you.

What is pre workout?

Before we get into the specifics, we want to be clear that pre workouts aren’t a magic powder. They won’t give you superpowers and transform you into the Incredible Hulk and it’s still important to prioritise your nutrition, recovery and rest. While pre workouts can help give you a burst of energy and improve your stamina, they won’t necessarily help you reach your goals – they’re just an aid.

It usually takes the form of a powder which is mixed with water to create a drink. They usually contain a combination of ingredients like caffeine, creatine and vitamins to enhance your energy levels.

While the exact ingredients will vary between brands and products, there are a few common ingredients. We’ve listed a few and their key benefits below.

Theacrine – A stimulant that improves energy, mental clarity and motivation.

– A stimulant that improves energy, mental clarity and motivation. Beta-Alanine – An amino acid which helps to produce carnosine (a compound that impacts muscular endurance during high-intensity exercise).

An amino acid which helps to produce carnosine (a compound that impacts muscular endurance during high-intensity exercise). Caffeine Anhydrous – A concentrated form of caffeine which gives an energy boost.

A concentrated form of caffeine which gives an energy boost. Betaine Anhydrous – An amino acid which balances hydration around muscle cells to give extra endurance.

An amino acid which balances hydration around muscle cells to give extra endurance. Creatine Monohydrate – helps your body recover faster in-between sets.

Most pre workouts take around 15-30 minutes to kick in, so it’s recommended to take it around 30 minutes before your workout for maximum efficiency.

Should I be taking it?

It’s worth noting that pre workout supplements aren’t essential. In fact, if you can make it through most of your workouts without too much difficulty (besides the heavy sweating) then you probably don’t need one.

If you’re someone who does a lot of high-intensity exercise like cardio, pre workouts can help to increase your energy and stamina. Waking up early, hitting the gym during your lunch break or dragging yourself after work can feel like a mountainous amount of effort, so pre workout can come in really handy for some added motivation.

If you do decide to try a pre workout, don’t take any more than the recommended amount. Taking extra won’t improve your performance any more and could actually have adverse effects, so the recommended dose is always enough.

Where to buy the best pre workouts in Australia

Endorush Strawberry Kiwi, $35.06

If you’re looking for a pre workout with a great taste and minimal amount of caffeine, this is the right one for you. Get the energy hit you need without the caffeine spike or crash.

Evolution Nutrition Blue Raz, $34.99

Level up your muscle endurance and delay fatigue with this powerful pre workout blend. If you’re focusing on lifting weights in the gym, this could be a great option for you.

Legion Pulse Caffeine Free Tropical Punch, $60.42

If you’re particularly sensitive to caffeine, that shouldn’t exclude you from the pre workout game. This all natural blend allows you to increase endurance and boost energy without any jitters or crashes.

C4 Original Fruit Punch, $58.90

Titled ‘the original explosive pre workout’, C4 is loved by many for providing a much needed energy hit before working out. If you’re a bodybuilder or weightlifter, this powerful blend will work to increase your athletic performance and have you hitting new personal bests every time.

Optimum Nutrition, $28.59

Rated the #1 best-seller on Amazon, this blend utilises naturally sourced caffeine for performance, energy and focus. Each ingredient has been carefully curated and heavily researched to help you train harder for longer.

Faction Labs Disorder, $53.81

While you shouldn’t be scared off by the intense name and packaging, this blend does mean business. There’s no shortage of positive reviews with the powerful blend of compounds working to push and motivate you into the next level of your training.