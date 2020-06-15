15 Energy Boosting Healthy Snacks to Avoid a Mid-Afternoon Slump

Image: Getty

Mid-afternoon munchies are the worst for your waist line and health in general. You need to eat something to get you through the day, but the choices on offer are more often than not high in sodium, sugar and/or saturated fats. Luckily, there's a bunch of options available on market shelves that will give you the mid-afternoon energy you're looking for without compromising your health.

The following infographic was sent in by Citrix's video conferencing platform GoToMeeting. Handily, it includes a nutrition breakdown, serving suggestions and an explanation of why each snack is considered good brain food.

There's a good mix of options to get you through the day, whether you're working from home or the office. It's safe to say your snacking game won't be a total bore with these if you can just turn off your craving for a tub of cream cheese or a massive block of milk chocolate. It's not easy but there are ways to make even healthy snacks taste delish. Happy snacking!

[Via GoToMeeting]

This article has been updated since its original publication.