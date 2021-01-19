Ben & Jerry’s New Cookie Dough Flavours Sound Like a Drunk Person’s Dream

The true legends behind Ben & Jerry’s have gone and done us a solid by ringing in the new year with a couple of new cookie dough flavours.

These treats, which are available around Australia, have been described as “just the chunks and no ice cream”. Basically, they’re packets of delicious cookie dough chunks (the ones you’d usually find in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tubs) that you can snack on as you please. If you’re an ice cream lover, however, there’s nothing stopping you adding a side of ice cream to the serving if you’d like to double-up on the sweetness.

Ben & Jerry’s two new flavours are true to their iconic indulgent style, and I for one cannot wait to try these babies. The flavours, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Half Baked Chunks (which is a mixture of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies), sound like the ideal companion for a bottle of wine on a Friday night. Or a Tuesday, or Thursday… You get the picture.

According to the creators of sweet treats, the new cookie chunks varieties have been a huge success in the US, UK and Europe, so they’re pretty dang confident that Aussies are going to chow down on the stuff.

Ben & Jerry’s Dough Chunks are available in 180g and 227g pouches in select Scoop Stores now.

For a full list of stores stocking the good stuff, take a peek below.

Where to get ’em in NSW:

Ben & Jerry’s Manly

Ben & Jerry’s Bondi

Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood

Where to get ’em in QLD:

Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba

Ben & Jerry’s Noosa

Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise

Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair

Where to get ’em in VIC:

Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane

Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks

Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda

Where to get ’em in WA:

Ben & Jerry’s Hillarys

Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup

Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle

Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge

And for more ice-creamy goodness, you can see the full Ben & Jerry’s range (and drool while doing so) here.