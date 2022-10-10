Here’s How You Can Get A Free Tub Of Ben and Jerry’s New Earth-Friendly Flavour

Ben & Jerry’s are legends of the ice cream game, and now they’ve teamed up with Our Islands Our Home and Torres Strait Islander artist Dylan Mooney to create a brand new, earth-saving vegan flavour.

The new limited edition pint, titled This Is Our Whirled, is hitting shelves this month and features stunning, powerful artwork by Mooney.

The beautiful artwork celebrates the determination and resilience of the Torres Strait Islander people, who are leading the way in the fight for climate justice. Featuring the rallying slogan “The oceans are rising. So must we”, the pint reflects the Torres Strait Islanders’ campaign to protect their homes from the worsening consequences of climate change.

Our Islands Our Home, a campaign spearheaded by Traditional Owners of the Torres Strait, is urging the federal government to take stronger climate action. As part of this campaign, in September, eight Torres Strait Islanders won a historic international legal case, with the United Nations Human Rights Committee ruling that the Australian Government violated Torres Strait Islanders’ human rights by failing to act on climate change.

A portion of the profits from This Is Our Whirled will go to Our Islands Our Home, so that they may continue their brilliant work, fighting for their homes and bringing justice to climate criminals.

You can sign a petition to encourage the government to take stronger action on climate change on the Our Islands Our Home website. To help encourage people to sign the petition, Ben & Jerry’s are offering a free pint of This Is Our Whirled at any Ben & Jerry’s stores Australia-wide to anyone who signs the petition this Friday, October 14, between 5pm and 9pm. All you have to do to receive your free tub is show a screenshot as proof that you’ve sign the petition to the cashier.

The mouthwatering new flavour features sunflower butter, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls. You can also get your hands on a tub at Woolworths, Metcash and Ben & Jerry’s stores across Australia.