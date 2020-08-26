Level Up Your Life

Two New Decadent Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavours Hit Aussie Shores

Published 12 mins ago: August 26, 2020 at 11:43 am -
Ben & Jerry's
Image: Ben & Jerry's

We’re happy to inform you that your weekday and weekend indulgence have now been sorted since Ben & Jerry’s has officially launched its new range of ‘Topped’ flavours in Australia. You’re welcome.

We have yet to get our hands on Ben & Jerry’s two new flavours from its ‘Topped’ range but they’re sounding like the melt-in-the-mouth experience we all love to talk about. They were a hit in the EU so we’re sure our Aussie taste buds will likely approve the new additions to our ice cream selection.

Both the Salted Caramel Brownie and Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough feature an indulgent layer layer of chocolate over trademark chunks and swirls and special fudgy ampersand shapes.

The Salted Caramel Brownie is built with vanilla ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s’ signature chewy chocolate brownie chunks, and dreamy and oozy salted caramel swirls. It’s topped off with a chocolatey topping that you just can’t wait to dig into (at least if the pictures are anything to go by).

Ben & Jerry's
Image: Ben & Jerry’s

On the other hand, the Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough is all about chocolate ice cream, a velvety caramel swirl, chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolatey chunks and a chocolate topping – you can’t get more chocolatey then this, I can tell you that.

I’m not super big on fruity flavours — unless its a tangy raspberry sorbet paired with dark chocolate gelato — so these are already hitting the sweet, sweet spot that makes my belly tingle with excitement.

The ice cream tubs are available exclusively at Coles supermarkets and Coles online.

It’s safe to say I know exactly where I’m going and what I’m eating this weekend.

Now sing with me, I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream.

Mariam Gabaji is Lifehacker's editor, who writes about hacks and lifestyle trends.

