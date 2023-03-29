Ben & Jerrys’ Free Cone Day Is Back, Here’s How to Score a Free Scoop

It’s a belief generally held that Mondays are the worst day of the week, but the same can’t be said for Monday the 3rd of April, which marks Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.
Yes, after a four-year hiatus, the ice cream maestros are bringing back their treat of a day that is Free Cone Day. Here’s how you can score yourself some free ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s.
Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day
Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s was born in 1979, making it over an over 40-year strong tradition.
All ice cream lovers need to do to land a free scoop is line up at their local participating Ben & Jerry’s any time between the hours of 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm AEST on Monday, April 3.
Customers can choose their free ice cream from any of the flavours on offer – if you need suggestions may we point you in the direction of the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Half Baked or The Tonight Dough. There are also dairy-free options available for any vegans or lactose intolerants in the house.
The best part? There’s no limit on how many free ice cream scoops you can score. You can line up as many times as you want.
“The time has come where we can once again say thanks to our loyal fans, offering locals and passers-by a chance to enjoy a little reprieve from the heat with ice cream full of chunks and swirls. At Ben & Jerry’s, we are committed to giving back to the communities and thanking what we believe are the best fans in the world with these free scoops around Australia and what better time than now to come together and celebrate,” Sean Farrell, Ben & Jerry’s ANZ Country Manager, said.
You can find a list of the stores participating in Australia below:
New South Wales
- Manly
- Bondi Beach
- Newtown
- Parramatta
Queensland
- Cairns
- Gold Coast
- Mooloolaba
- South Brisbane
- Broadbeach Waters
- Noosa Heads
- Burleigh Heads
Victoria
- Melbourne CBD
- St Kilda
- Burwood East
Western Australia
- Fremantle
- Hillarys
- Northbridge
Hoyts Ben & Jerry’s stores
New South Wales
- Blacktown
- Wetherill Park
- Penrith
- Broadway
- Phillip
Queensland
- Sunnybank
Victoria
- Melbourne Central Shopping Centre
- Docklands
- Ringwood
- Chadstone
- Greensborough
- Maribyrnong
- Ringwood
Western Australia
- Karrinyup
- Cannington
South Australia
- Norwood
Australian Capital Territory
- Belconnen
Now go ahead and cancel all your Monday plans, ice cream awaits!
