Yes, You Should Try Period Undies – Here’s Why

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re someone who has a period or not, you’ve likely heard of period undies. Understandably, you probably have a million different questions like ‘how do they work’ and ‘are they really better for the environment?’

If you’ve been curious to give them a try yourself but want to be armed with all the information first, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we explain everything you need to know about period underwear – including where to buy the best pairs.

READ MORE Which Period Tracker Is Best For You?

What are period undies and how do they work?

Put simply, period undies are reusable, leak-proof underwear which replace the need for single-use products like pads and tampons. Layers of material within the underwear work to wick moisture and absorb fluid into their protective lining.

Most brands have a bunch of absorbency levels depending stage of your cycle you’re in. Beloved Aussie period underwear brand Modibodi have a range of products starting at super light and going all the way to maxi-24hr, so you’re quite literally covered for every stage.

How long you wear them for is up to personal preference. You could wear them for a full day or change them after a few hours – whatever feels right for you.

When it comes to washing your period undies, the care instructions are super straightforward as well. First, rinse them in cold water, then throw them in the washing machine on a cold wash cycle and hang them out to dry! It’s as simple as that.

How do they differ to regular underwear?

Despite their magical qualities, period undies look and feel like regular underwear and you’ll barely notice the difference while wearing a pair. Besides holding a pair and feeling the crotch, there’s no way to tell period undies and regular undies apart.

In fact, brands like Modibodi have taken extra special care to ensure their underwear isn’t just effective, but fun as well. With summer just around the corner, Modibodi has launched four new limited-edition colours. Morocco, Sage, Tuscan and Blueberry have just joined the collection and are available in all of Modibodi’s key absorbencies and best-selling styles.

Are period undies better for the environment?

According to Kristy Chong, founder of Modibodi, people are shocked to learn that the average woman will use 11,000 disposable feminine hygiene products in her lifetime.

“The energy and water of the raw materials, plus production and carbon emissions used in shipping these products are unacceptable. At Modibodi we put sustainability first and so do our customers, and we thank them for choosing to reuse” – she said.

Alice Forrest, passionate conservationist and biologist explained just how detrimental the impact of single-use period products are. “Many pads and tampons are often made of plastic, and are not biodegradable, which means they can’t be broken down in our environment like natural products. Usually they end up in landfill, where they may outlive our grandchildren’s grandchildren. Every pad we’ve ever used is still in existence. In fact the first pad any woman ever used is still in existence.”

Many of us adopt an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality when it comes to period products. Once we throw them away and we can’t see them, they’re not doing any damage, right? Wrong. It’s not just our individual impact we need to worry about either, it’s the collective impact of people all around the world contributing to the same problem. Imagine the difference we’d make if everyone switched to reusable, sustainable solutions like period undies.

“As women we have an awesome opportunity to reduce this waste, to make a simple switch and create a healthier planet for ourselves, and for future generations” Alice said.

Where do I start?

If you’re feeling more informed and ready to make the switch, we’re right there with you. Try small at first and ease into it. Grab a light absorbency pair for your lighter days and see how it goes for you. Once you’ve built up some confidence you can experiment further.

Making the switch to period undies is just a little thing we can all do to play our part. So let’s make a commitment to lean into the movement and feel better about the choices we’re making.

Modibodi’s extensive range is a good place to start, with every size, style and colour under the sun. So, are you ready to make the switch?