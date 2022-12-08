These Bamboo Basics Will Keep You Cool and Fight Odours All Summer Long

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s always a gamble buying basics. You want them to feel comfortable enough to lounge around in but also neat enough to be paired with work pants for the office. You want them to be long-lasting and durable while not having to worry about them falling apart at the seams after the first wash. You want them to be trans-seasonal and versatile, so one set will last you year-round without you having to buy multiple sets for different months. Now, I’m well aware that’s a hell of a lot riding on just one piece of clothing.

READ MORE 9 Affordable Shapewear Pieces if the Price of Skims Leaves You Crying in the Dressing Room

But I think I’ve finally cracked the code and found a brand that does every single one of those things — all while being sustainable and affordable, too. Enter: Boody, the underwear/loungewear brand responsible for creating eco-friendly essentials. We’re talking singlets, dresses, activewear, period care products, sleepwear, bralettes and even undies for both men, women and kids.

Made from organically-grown bamboo, Boody’s simple (but quality) designs pieces are breathable, so you can rest assured knowing that those 30-degree summer days won’t leave you with a sweat patch the size of America. They’re also antibacterial, thermoregulating and super soft — so much so that the garments almost feel like a second skin.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best-sellers (and my personal faves), shall we?

A basic summer essential that goes with anything and doesn’t go scratchy or pill after the first wear? Absolutely.

Shop it here.

As mentioned, bamboo boasts breathability and antibacterial qualities — two things that make these summer pyjamas very hard to look past.

Shop it here.

If you hate wearing bunchy pads to bed and have been burned by other period undies before (aka you’ve woken up with the red sea in your white sheets), these Boody Underwear period briefs will change your mind. We promise. Just make sure you get the right ones based on the heaviness of your flow.

Shop it here.

Nothing beats a good staple cami, you hear me, NOTHING.

Shop it here.

Nor a good staple crew neck that looks perfect with trackies, jeans and work pants all the same.

Shop it here.

My boyfriend recently told me was investing in some good quality bamboo underwear, and it’s time we normalise men buying nice, good quality undies for themselves. I don’t want to see the days of the week on your waistband ever again.

Shop it here.

Summer’s finally making the rounds (after what feels like a long rain dump), and you can never go past having a nice staple tee on rotation.

Shop it here.

Interested in getting your hands on any of these? You can check out Boody’s full range here. Keep in mind that 1% of all Boody’s online sales are donated to non-profits that help protect the environment.

Happy (conscious) shopping!