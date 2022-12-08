Level Up Your Life

These Bamboo Basics Will Keep You Cool and Fight Odours All Summer Long

Tiffany Forbes

December 8, 2022
Filed to:bamboo underwear
boody
It’s always a gamble buying basics. You want them to feel comfortable enough to lounge around in but also neat enough to be paired with work pants for the office. You want them to be long-lasting and durable while not having to worry about them falling apart at the seams after the first wash. You want them to be trans-seasonal and versatile, so one set will last you year-round without you having to buy multiple sets for different months. Now, I’m well aware that’s a hell of a lot riding on just one piece of clothing.

But I think I’ve finally cracked the code and found a brand that does every single one of those things — all while being sustainable and affordable, too. Enter: Boody, the underwear/loungewear brand responsible for creating eco-friendly essentials. We’re talking singlets, dresses, activewear, period care products, sleepwear, bralettes and even undies for both men, women and kids.

Made from organically-grown bamboo, Boody’s simple (but quality) designs pieces are breathable, so you can rest assured knowing that those 30-degree summer days won’t leave you with a sweat patch the size of America. They’re also antibacterial, thermoregulating and super soft — so much so that the garments almost feel like a second skin.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best-sellers (and my personal faves), shall we?

Boody Bandeau Bra, $18.95

boody underwear
Image: Boody

A basic summer essential that goes with anything and doesn’t go scratchy or pill after the first wear? Absolutely.

Shop it here.

Goodnight Summer Sleep Set, $84.90

Image: Boody

As mentioned, bamboo boasts breathability and antibacterial qualities — two things that make these summer pyjamas very hard to look past.

Shop it here.

Period and Leakproof Brief, $25.95

boody underwear
Image: Boody

If you hate wearing bunchy pads to bed and have been burned by other period undies before (aka you’ve woken up with the red sea in your white sheets), these Boody Underwear period briefs will change your mind. We promise. Just make sure you get the right ones based on the heaviness of your flow.

Shop it here.

Cami Top, $22.95

Image: Boody

Nothing beats a good staple cami, you hear me, NOTHING.

Shop it here.

Women’s Crew Neck T-Shirt, $39.95

Nor a good staple crew neck that looks perfect with trackies, jeans and work pants all the same.

Shop it here.

Men’s Everyday Boxers, $26.95

Image: Boody

My boyfriend recently told me was investing in some good quality bamboo underwear, and it’s time we normalise men buying nice, good quality undies for themselves. I don’t want to see the days of the week on your waistband ever again.

Shop it here.

Men’s Crew Neck T-Shirt, $39.95

boody underwear
Image: Boody

Summer’s finally making the rounds (after what feels like a long rain dump), and you can never go past having a nice staple tee on rotation.

Shop it here.

Interested in getting your hands on any of these? You can check out Boody’s full range here. Keep in mind that 1% of all Boody’s online sales are donated to non-profits that help protect the environment.

Happy (conscious) shopping!

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

