Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge in January

January is just around the corner, and with it comes a whole lot of new content you’ll be streaming on Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge. Here’s everything you’ll be watching next month.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for January

The Office (U.S.): Season 1 – 9 (Coming Soon)

A mediocre paper company in the hands of Scranton, PA branch manager Michael Scott. This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he “manages.” The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 January

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Batman Forever

The Dead Pool

5 January

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

History of Swear Words

6 January

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Surviving Death

7 January

Pieces of a Woman

8 January

Lupin

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Pretend It’s a City

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

10 January

Beneath Clouds

Pet Sematary

11 January

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

13 January

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

15 January

The Ugly Truth

Sesame Street: Selections from Season 49

Bling Empire

Disenchantment: Part 3

Outside the Wire

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

19 January

Hello Ninja: Season 4

20 January

Spycraft

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

21 January

Riverdale: Season 5

Call My Agent!: Season 4

22 January

Fate: The Winx Saga

Busted!: Season 3

Blown Away: Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

American Hustle

29 January

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Stan’s streaming highlights for January

Houdini (25/01/2021)

His skill to escape from water tanks is legendary but breaking the shackles of his past proves more challenging. Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody stars in Houdini, which follows the renowned master of escape’s transformation from immigrant to superstar. Driven and disciplined, Houdini pushed his limits to accomplish feats that amazed all. And though they saw what he wanted them to see, his reality was more elusive than his daring escapes.

Synopsis by Stan

Stan’s full streaming list

1 January

Bump: Season 1

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 1

The Railway Man

Strangerland

Jurassic World

Arrival

Shark Tale

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 – 6

2 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 1

McQueen: The Lost Film

8 Mile

Euphoria (2017)

3 January

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 10

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 5

Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Sex On The Beach

4 January

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 2

Jaws

Submission

5 January

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

6 January

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 1

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Hateful Eight

7 January

King Lear

Graves: Seasons 1-2

8 January

Walker Texas Ranger: Seasons 1 – 8

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Lou Andreas Salome – Audicity to be freee

9 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 2

Inglourious Basterds

10 January

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 6

Our Baby: A Modern Miracle

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions

11 January

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 3

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 1

The American President

The Game

12 January

Game Face: Season 2

City of Lies

Winter

13 January

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 2

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

A Real Young Girl

14 January

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 1 – 3

Jamestown: Seasons 1-3

Trainwreck

Lazy Susan

Wendy

Yomeddine

15 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 1

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1 – 4

Untouchable

Red Joan

Homeward

16 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode

Battleship

The Green Ray

17 January

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 7

Shopping For A New Penis

The School

The Truth

18 January

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 4

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 2

The Last Prosecco

19 January

All American: Season 3, Episode 1

Ali G Indahouse

Euphoria (2018)

20 January

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 3

Crash: Seasons 1-2

Daughter of Mine

21 January

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 4 – 6

Grand Party Hotel: Season 1

Reflections in the Dust

Verdict

22 January

Walker: Season 1, Episode 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 2

Bad Neighbours (Neighbors)

23 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode

Britannia: Season 1

Snow White And The Huntsman

24 January

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 8

Truth and Justice

25 January

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 5

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 3

Houdini (Miniseries)

26 January

All American: Season 3, Episode 2

Savage

Life, Itself (2018)

Paper Man (Miniseries)

True Believers (Miniseries)

27 January

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 4

Fig Tree

28 January

Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 7 – 10

Twelve Monkeys

29 January

Walker: Season 1, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 3

Boss: Seasons 1 – 2

Chaos Walking

30 January

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 5

Just Like Heaven

31 January

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 9

The Ring Finger

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for January

American Gods S3 (11/01/2021)

American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.

In the third season, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.

American Gods also stars Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney as Hinzelman, Iwan Rheon as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo as Mr. World, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Denis O’Hare as Tyr, Lela Loren as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson as Ms. World, Wale as Chango, Herizen Guardiola as Oshun, and Eric Johnson as Chad Mulligan.

All synopses provided by Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime’s full streaming list

1 January

Bosch S6

This Is Us S4

11 January

American Gods S3

12 January

Sniper: Assassin’s End

14 January

Tandav S1

15 January

One Night In Miami

The Stand S1

21 January

South Park S23

22 January

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The Rental

Disney+’s streaming highlights for January

WandaVision (15/01/2021)

Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Marvel Studios: Legends (08/01/2021)

“Marvel Studios: Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

All synopses provided by Disney+.

Disney+’s full January streaming list

1 January

The Making Of Out

Mega Hammerhead

Earth To Ned

Beyond The Clouds Episode 5

Once Upon a Time S1-7 (NZ premiere)

Great Shark Chow Down

700 Sharks

Big Sharks Rule

PJ Masks S4 Episodes 14-16

8 January

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 1 (TV Special)

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 4

Beyond The Clouds Episode 6

T.O.T.S. S2 – Episode 12

15 January

Doctor Dolittle 3

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective

Disney Elena Of Avalor

Disney Fancy Nancy Clancy Episode 1-19

Beyond The Clouds Episode 7

22 January

The Book Of Life

WandaVision New Episode

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals S3 – Episode 19-25

Drumline

Flicka 2

Flicka: Country Pride

Wild Uganda

T.O.T.S. S2 – Episode 13

Beyond The Clouds Episode 8

Pixar Popcorn

29 January

Ramona and Beezus

WandaVision New Episode

Beyond The Clouds Episode 9

Dinosaurs

Binge’s streaming highlights for January

Euphoria Second Special Episode Premiere, Part 2: Jules (25/01/2021)

The second of two special episodes, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full January streaming list

1 January

Gossip Girl

2 January

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

3 January

The Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 12, Episode 8

It’s Complicated

4 January

South Park Seasons 13-22

Superstore Season 6

Teen Mom 2 Season 10, Episodes 1-13

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13, Episode 4.

Forged In The Fire: Beat The Judges Season 1

Eastenders

5 January

The First 48 Season 22, Episodes 28 – 33

Below Deck Season 8, Episode 10.

Paul Hollywood’s City Bakes Season 2

6 January

Buying And Selling Season 2

Don’t Be Tardy Season 8, Episodes 11 & 12

The Real Housewives Of Dallas Season 5 Premiere.

Next Season 1 Finale

7 January

The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 15, Episode 13

Leave It To Bryan Season 2 & 3

Celeb Ex In The City Season 1, Episode 5.

CSI: Miami Seasons 1 – 4

8 January

Southern Charm Season 7, Episode 8

Strange Bedfellows

Doom

Sneakers

Alpha & Omega

Little Fish

9 January

Battleship

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life

10 January

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

October Sky

11 January

Will & Grace Seasons 1-8

Tiger. Documentary. Part 1 Premiere

The Graham Norton Show Season 28 Premiere

Surviving Evil Season 2

Unusual Suspects Season 2 & 3

12 January

Room 104 Season 4

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4, Episodes 1 – 6

Coast Australia Season 4

Love It Or List It Vancouver Season 3

Paw Patrol Season 7

Bridezillas Season 13

13 January

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Premiere

Pawn Stars Season 20

Inside The Ambulance Season 3 & 4

Alabama Snake Documentary

Queen Of The World Season 1

14 January

Hope And Fear: How Pandemics Changed The World Documentary

Superfoods Season 3

15 January

How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Paper Planes

16 January

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 Premiere

Robin Hood (2010)

Caddyshack

17 January

S.W.A.T Season 4 Premiere

Step Up Revolution

Step Up 2: The Streets

January 18

Art Detectives Season 4

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Premiere

Devils New Episodes Weekly

Batwoman Season 2 Premiere

All Rise Season 2 Premiere

Storage Wars: Texas Season 5

Celebrity Game Face Season 1, Episodes 10 – 12

20 January

Under The Grapefruit Tree: The Cc Sabathia Story Premiere

Life Below Zero Canada Season 1

Kevin’s Grandest Design Special Episode

The Family Who Vanished Documentary

The (Dead Mothers) Club Documentary

Vatican And The Third Reich Documentary

America’s Book Of Secrets: The Monuments Documentary

Island Medics Season 1

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

22 January

Legacies Season 3 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Premiere

25 January

Euphoria Second Special Episode Premiere, Part 2: Jules

Unusual Suspects Season 4 & 5

26 January

Biggest Railway In The World Season 1

27 January

Great British Menu Season 15

Alcatraz: Living Hell Documentary

28 January

Very Scary People Season 2

Backyard Builds Season 1

Coroner Season 2

29 January

Made of Honour

Sicario

30 January

Great Expectations (2012)

Shrek the Third

31 January

Smokin’ Aces

There you have it, folks! All the streaming, everywhere. If you’re still catching up on December titles, you can check out what’s come out here.