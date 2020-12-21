January is just around the corner, and with it comes a whole lot of new content you’ll be streaming on Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge. Here’s everything you’ll be watching next month.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for January
The Office (U.S.): Season 1 – 9 (Coming Soon)
A mediocre paper company in the hands of Scranton, PA branch manager Michael Scott. This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he “manages.” The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 January
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- Batman Forever
- The Dead Pool
5 January
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
- History of Swear Words
6 January
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
- Surviving Death
7 January
- Pieces of a Woman
8 January
- Lupin
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
- Stuck Apart (Azizler)
- Pretend It’s a City
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
10 January
- Beneath Clouds
- Pet Sematary
11 January
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
13 January
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
15 January
- The Ugly Truth
- Sesame Street: Selections from Season 49
- Bling Empire
- Disenchantment: Part 3
- Outside the Wire
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
19 January
- Hello Ninja: Season 4
20 January
- Spycraft
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
21 January
- Riverdale: Season 5
- Call My Agent!: Season 4
22 January
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Busted!: Season 3
- Blown Away: Season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
- The White Tiger
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
- American Hustle
29 January
- The Dig
- Finding ‘Ohana
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Stan’s streaming highlights for January
Houdini (25/01/2021)
His skill to escape from water tanks is legendary but breaking the shackles of his past proves more challenging. Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody stars in Houdini, which follows the renowned master of escape’s transformation from immigrant to superstar. Driven and disciplined, Houdini pushed his limits to accomplish feats that amazed all. And though they saw what he wanted them to see, his reality was more elusive than his daring escapes.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 January
- Bump: Season 1
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 1
- The Railway Man
- Strangerland
- Jurassic World
- Arrival
- Shark Tale
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 – 6
2 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 1
- McQueen: The Lost Film
- 8 Mile
- Euphoria (2017)
3 January
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 10
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 5
- Babe
- Babe: Pig In The City
- Sex On The Beach
4 January
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 2
- Jaws
- Submission
5 January
- Patrick Melrose: Season 1
6 January
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 1
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Hateful Eight
7 January
- King Lear
- Graves: Seasons 1-2
8 January
- Walker Texas Ranger: Seasons 1 – 8
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin
- Lou Andreas Salome – Audicity to be freee
9 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 2
- Inglourious Basterds
10 January
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 6
- Our Baby: A Modern Miracle
- A Happening Of Monumental Proportions
11 January
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 3
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 1
- The American President
- The Game
12 January
- Game Face: Season 2
- City of Lies
- Winter
13 January
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 2
- Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
- A Real Young Girl
14 January
- Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 1 – 3
- Jamestown: Seasons 1-3
- Trainwreck
- Lazy Susan
- Wendy
- Yomeddine
15 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 1
- Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1 – 4
- Untouchable
- Red Joan
- Homeward
16 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode
- Battleship
- The Green Ray
17 January
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 7
- Shopping For A New Penis
- The School
- The Truth
18 January
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 4
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 2
- The Last Prosecco
19 January
- All American: Season 3, Episode 1
- Ali G Indahouse
- Euphoria (2018)
20 January
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 3
- Crash: Seasons 1-2
- Daughter of Mine
21 January
- Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 4 – 6
- Grand Party Hotel: Season 1
- Reflections in the Dust
- Verdict
22 January
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 2
- Bad Neighbours (Neighbors)
23 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode
- Britannia: Season 1
- Snow White And The Huntsman
- 24 January
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 8
- Truth and Justice
25 January
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 5
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 3
- Houdini (Miniseries)
26 January
- All American: Season 3, Episode 2
- Savage
- Life, Itself (2018)
- Paper Man (Miniseries)
- True Believers (Miniseries)
27 January
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 4
- Fig Tree
28 January
- Search Party: Season 4, Episodes 7 – 10
- Twelve Monkeys
29 January
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 3
- Boss: Seasons 1 – 2
- Chaos Walking
30 January
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 5
- Just Like Heaven
31 January
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 9
- The Ring Finger
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for January
American Gods S3 (11/01/2021)
American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.
In the third season, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.
American Gods also stars Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney as Hinzelman, Iwan Rheon as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo as Mr. World, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Denis O’Hare as Tyr, Lela Loren as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson as Ms. World, Wale as Chango, Herizen Guardiola as Oshun, and Eric Johnson as Chad Mulligan.
Amazon Prime’s full streaming list
1 January
- Bosch S6
- This Is Us S4
11 January
- American Gods S3
12 January
- Sniper: Assassin’s End
14 January
- Tandav S1
15 January
- One Night In Miami
- The Stand S1
21 January
- South Park S23
22 January
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- The Rental
Disney+’s streaming highlights for January
WandaVision (15/01/2021)
Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.
Marvel Studios: Legends (08/01/2021)
“Marvel Studios: Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.
Disney+’s full January streaming list
1 January
- The Making Of Out
- Mega Hammerhead
- Earth To Ned
- Beyond The Clouds Episode 5
- Once Upon a Time S1-7 (NZ premiere)
- Great Shark Chow Down
- 700 Sharks
- Big Sharks Rule
- PJ Masks S4 Episodes 14-16
8 January
- Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 1 (TV Special)
- Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 2
- Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 3
- Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 4
- Beyond The Clouds Episode 6
- T.O.T.S. S2 – Episode 12
15 January
- Doctor Dolittle 3
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective
- Disney Elena Of Avalor
- Disney Fancy Nancy Clancy Episode 1-19
- Beyond The Clouds Episode 7
22 January
- The Book Of Life
- WandaVision New Episode
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals S3 – Episode 19-25
- Drumline
- Flicka 2
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Wild Uganda
- T.O.T.S. S2 – Episode 13
- Beyond The Clouds Episode 8
- Pixar Popcorn
29 January
- Ramona and Beezus
- WandaVision New Episode
- Beyond The Clouds Episode 9
- Dinosaurs
Binge’s streaming highlights for January
Euphoria Second Special Episode Premiere, Part 2: Jules (25/01/2021)
The second of two special episodes, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.
Binge’s full January streaming list
1 January
- Gossip Girl
2 January
- Meet Joe Black
- Molly’s Game
3 January
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 12, Episode 8
- It’s Complicated
4 January
- South Park Seasons 13-22
- Superstore Season 6
- Teen Mom 2 Season 10, Episodes 1-13
- The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13, Episode 4.
- Forged In The Fire: Beat The Judges Season 1
- Eastenders
5 January
- The First 48 Season 22, Episodes 28 – 33
- Below Deck Season 8, Episode 10.
- Paul Hollywood’s City Bakes Season 2
6 January
- Buying And Selling Season 2
- Don’t Be Tardy Season 8, Episodes 11 & 12
- The Real Housewives Of Dallas Season 5 Premiere.
- Next Season 1 Finale
7 January
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 15, Episode 13
- Leave It To Bryan Season 2 & 3
- Celeb Ex In The City Season 1, Episode 5.
- CSI: Miami Seasons 1 – 4
8 January
- Southern Charm Season 7, Episode 8
- Strange Bedfellows
- Doom
- Sneakers
- Alpha & Omega
- Little Fish
9 January
- Battleship
- Monty Python’s Meaning of Life
10 January
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- October Sky
11 January
- Will & Grace Seasons 1-8
- Tiger. Documentary. Part 1 Premiere
- The Graham Norton Show Season 28 Premiere
- Surviving Evil Season 2
- Unusual Suspects Season 2 & 3
12 January
- Room 104 Season 4
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4, Episodes 1 – 6
- Coast Australia Season 4
- Love It Or List It Vancouver Season 3
- Paw Patrol Season 7
- Bridezillas Season 13
13 January
- A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Premiere
- Pawn Stars Season 20
- Inside The Ambulance Season 3 & 4
- Alabama Snake Documentary
- Queen Of The World Season 1
14 January
- Hope And Fear: How Pandemics Changed The World Documentary
- Superfoods Season 3
15 January
- How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days
- Paper Planes
16 January
- Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 Premiere
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Caddyshack
17 January
- S.W.A.T Season 4 Premiere
- Step Up Revolution
- Step Up 2: The Streets
January 18
- Art Detectives Season 4
- Magnum P.I. Season 3 Premiere
- Devils New Episodes Weekly
- Batwoman Season 2 Premiere
- All Rise Season 2 Premiere
- Storage Wars: Texas Season 5
- Celebrity Game Face Season 1, Episodes 10 – 12
20 January
- Under The Grapefruit Tree: The Cc Sabathia Story Premiere
- Life Below Zero Canada Season 1
- Kevin’s Grandest Design Special Episode
- The Family Who Vanished Documentary
- The (Dead Mothers) Club Documentary
- Vatican And The Third Reich Documentary
- America’s Book Of Secrets: The Monuments Documentary
- Island Medics Season 1
- Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
- Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
22 January
- Legacies Season 3 Premiere
- Chicago P.D. Season 8 Premiere
25 January
- Euphoria Second Special Episode Premiere, Part 2: Jules
- Unusual Suspects Season 4 & 5
26 January
- Biggest Railway In The World Season 1
27 January
- Great British Menu Season 15
- Alcatraz: Living Hell Documentary
28 January
- Very Scary People Season 2
- Backyard Builds Season 1
- Coroner Season 2
29 January
- Made of Honour
- Sicario
30 January
- Great Expectations (2012)
- Shrek the Third
31 January
- Smokin’ Aces
