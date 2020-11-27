Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge in December

We’re in the final leg of 2020, folks. The holiday season is well on its way and festive films are already making their way into our streaming services. It’s the perfect time to kick back, forget your worries and give yourself the gift of judgement-free binge-watching.

With that considered, let’s take a look at what’s on the way to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge in 2020.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for December

Big Mouth: Season 4 (04/12/2020)

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

The Prom (11/12/2020)

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Selena: The Series (04/12/2020)

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 December

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

50 First Dates

New York Minute

The Dark Knight

Batman Returns

Superbad

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Transformers

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Failure to Launch

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Age of Innocence

Wedding Crashers

Step Brothers

Click

2 December

The Lovely Bones

Fierce

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Alien Worlds

3 December

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Us

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Break

4 December



Leyla Everlasting

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

MANK

Bombay Rose

Sweet River

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Big Mouth: Season 4

Selena: The Series

5 December

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

8 December

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helper

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem



9 December

The Surgeon’s Cut

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

10 December

Alice in Borderland

11 December

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Canvas

Giving Voice

A Trash Truck Christmas

14 December

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

A California Christmas

15 December

Song Exploder: Volume 2

16 December

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Run On

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

Anitta: Made In Honorio

The Ripper

18 December

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Sweet Home

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

22 December

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

23 December

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

25 December

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)

Bridgerton

26 December

DNA

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

27 December

A Love So Beautiful

Cops and Robbers

30 December

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

31 December

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Best of Stand-Up 2020

The Flintstones

Dracula Untold

Battleship

Land of the Lost

Step Up

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Sign up and get watching here.

Coming to Stan in December

A Sunburnt Christmas (11/12/2020)

Directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren (Bondi Hipsters, The Other Guy), A Sunburnt Christmas is a wild, hilarious and heartfelt story about a single mum and her kids doing it tough on their outback farm until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.

Dom and Adrian: 2020 (13/12/2020)

Created by Nick Boshier and Christiaan Van Vuuren, the creators of social media hit Bondi Hipsters, and co-creators of TV series, Soul Mates, Dom and Adrian: 2020 stars Christiaan Van Vuuren as Dom and Nick Boshier as Adrian. Dom and Adrian: 2020 is a mockumentary special chronicling their journey through the garbage fire that is 2020.

Your Honor (07/12/2020)

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston stars in this gripping legal thriller as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

All synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list

1 December

Precious

Siren: Season 3

Boy

The Great Gatsby

Young Offenders: Christmas Special 2018

Royal Christmas Engagement

Christmas Together

Colonia

The Switch (2010)

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 36 & 37

2 December

The Silver Brumby

Flash Gordon

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 38

White Reindeer

3 December

Thomas Banks’ Quest for Love – Premiere

Next of Kin: Season 1

Sweet Country

The Program

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 39

4 December

No Reservations

Jacob’s Ladder

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 40

Full Moon in Paris

5 December

A Long Way Down

Street Dance 2

6 December

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 6 – Midseason Premiere

The Reagans: Episode 4 – Final

Man Up (2014)

My Tehran For Sale

7 December

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

You, Me and the Apocalypse: Season 1

Passion

Alex Cross

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 41

Leap Year

8 December

A Most Wanted Man

Mulholland Drive

The Ice Storm

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 42

The Violin Teacher

9 December

Brassic: Season 1

Orlando

Fair Game

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 43

The Mine

10 December

Concussion (2015)

Tinka

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 44

Absolution

Lux Aeterna

11 December

A Sunburnt Christmas – Premiere

Curious George: Season 13 – Premiere

A Million Little Things: Seasons 1 – 2

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 45

Marguerite

12 December

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 8-13

Where’s Wally?: Season 2 – Premiere

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

The Ghost Writer

13 December

Dom & Adrian 2020 – Premiere

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 7

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

14 December

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 2

Music and Lyrics

The Ides of March

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 46

Big Bad Wolves

Ted – Show Me Love

15 December

Fearless: Season 1

Cuban Fury

The Gunman

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 47

God of the Piano

16 December

Camping (2016): Season 1

Delinquents

Daughter of God

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 48 – Final

Love and Bullets

17 December

The Good Wife: Seasons 1 – 7

3 Days to Kill

The Guest

18 December

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Season 1 – Premiere

Twister

The Zookeeper’s Wife

There’s No Place Like Home

19 December

Shaun Of The Dead

Proof

20 December

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 8

Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

21 December

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 3

Swordfish

Escape From New York

22 December

Braindead: Season 1

Boytown

23 December

Tutankhamun: Season 1

Triple 9

24 December

The Book of Love

Bluebeard

25 December

About Time

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Return of the Musketeers (1989)

26 December

Seven Types of Ambiguity: Season 1

King Kong (’05)

Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2019

27 December

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 9

Constantine

28 December

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 4

Robin Hood (2010)

Love Happens

Flesh Out

29 December

End Of Watch

Instinct

30 December

Wanted

Cerulean Blue

31 December

Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story (Miniseries)

Darklands: Season 1

Luther: Season 5

Get watching on Stan, here.

Coming to Amazon Prime in December

Greed (01/12/2020)

A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicised and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Sound of Metal (04/12/2020)

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over.

The Wilds (11/12/2020)

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island.

All synopses provided by Amazon.

Amazon’s full streaming list

1 December

Where’s Waldo S1

Greed

3 December

Widows

The Kill Team

4 December

Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers S1

Sound Of Metal

10 December

Bull S1-S3

Don’t Let Go

11 December

Durgavati

The Wilds S1

I’m Your Woman

15 December

Mao’s Last Dancer

16 December

Elementary S1-S7

The Expanse S5

Hawaii Five-0 S1-S6

17 December

Like A Boss

Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears

Unpaused S1

The Photograph

El Cid S1

18 December

Mirreyes Vs. Godinez, Home Office

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

The Grand Tour S4

21 December

Macgyver S1-S3

25 December

Coolie No. 1

Sylvie’s Love

Halal Love Story

26 December

Thalayvi (Malyalam)

Covers

30 December

10

Yearly Departed S1

31 December

Luther S5

Bellbird

Watch on Amazon Prime here.

Disney’s streaming highlights for December

Godmothered (04/12/2020)

Set at Christmas time, ‘Godmothered’ is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.

Soul (25/12/2020)

What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film ‘Soul’ introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

All synopses provided by Disney+.

Disney’s full streaming list

December 4

Mulan

The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 14’

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

‘Keep On Rollin’ and ‘The Big Good Wolf’

Diana: In Her Own Words

Puppy Dog Pals Season 3 (18 eps)

America’s Funniest Home Videos S23 (22 eps)

Man Vs. Shark

We Bought A Zoo

The Wonderful World Of Disney:

Magical Holiday Celebration

The Disney Holiday Singalong

December 11

Safety

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 15’

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

‘The Brave Little Squire’ and ‘An Ordinary Date’

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney’s Fam Jam Season 1

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

December 18

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0

Dory’s Reef Cam

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 16’ – Season Finale

Big Hero 6, Season 3

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

‘Supermarket Scramble’ and ‘Just The Four Of Us’

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series – Season 1

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom

Thailand’s Wild Side – Season 1

The Owl House – Season 1

PJ Masks – Season 4

Disney Junior T.O.T.S S2

December 25

Burrow

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

Walking With Dinosaurs

Epic

Eragon

Ferdinand

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Marvel’s Runaways (S2) – AU Premiere

Marvel’s Runaways (S1) – NZ Premiere

Rio

Rio 2

Sign up for to Disney+ here to get watching.

Coming to Binge in December

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Season 13 (07/12/2020)

This season introduces a brand-new Housewife, actress and singer Drew Sidora, who is a friend of returning Housewife Cynthia Bailey and just moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles. How will Drew navigate her new friendships with the Atlanta Housewives?

Baby God (09/12/2020)

A haunting probe into the work of infamous Nevada fertility specialist Dr. Quincy Fortier, a man who deceived countless women struggling to conceive by using his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent – to impregnate them. ‌

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list

1 December

His Dark Materials, Season 2 Episode 3

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10

Hope and Fear: How Pandemics Changed The World

2 December

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth

Grant, Season 1

Next, Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6

Haunted Encounters, Season 1, Episode 9

Long Island Medium, Season 7

Don’t Be Tardy, Season 8, Episodes 1 & 2

My Floating Home, Season 2

3 December

The Flight Attendant, Season 1, Episodes 4 & 5

Season finale December 17

Incredible Homes, Season 1

Naked And Afraid, Season 5

Law & Order, Season 20

Cobra, Season 1, Episode 4

4 December

Southern Charm, Season 7, Episode 5

Dr. 90210, Season 1

Fate of the Furious

A Dog’s Journey

5 December

The Kids Are All Right

6 December

The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Season 12, Episode 4

Richard Jewell

Bad Neighbours 2

7 December

Euphoria, A Special Episode

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Season 13

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 5, Episode 19

Unusual Suspects, Season 1

Warrior, Season 2, Episode 10

8 December

Helicopter ER, Season 1

9 December

Baby God

Gold Rush: White Water, Season 2

10 December

Celeb Ex In The City, Season 1

Bryan Inc, Season 2

Mafia Women With Trevor Macdonald

11 December

Milk

Death At A Funeral

12 December

Rock of Ages

Kong: Skull Island

13 December

Kindergarten Cop

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

14 December

It Will Be Chaos

Fatal Attraction, Season 7

15 December

Eat Well For Less, Season 6

16 December

Aussie Gold Hunters, Season 2

17 December

Superfoods, Season 2

James Martin’s Great British Adventure, Season 1

18 December

Get Out

Notting Hill

Eurotrip

19 December

Small Axe

20 December

Four Holidays

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

21 December

The Perfect Murder, Season 4

22 December

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Season 3B

Ghost Hunters, Season 2

23 December

Fatal Attraction, Season 8

Dating: No Filter, Season 2, Episodes 13-22

24 December

Storage Hunters UK, Season 5

Storage Hunters, Season 6

25 December

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

The Disaster Artist

26 December

Upright, Season 1

Argo

Year One

The Boys Are Back

27 December

Murder On Middle Beach

We Need To Talk About Kevin

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society

Before Midnight

28 December

The Third Day, Season 1

Amazing Spaces: Snow Special 2018

29 December

A Dangerous Son

30 December

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Tesla: Master of Lightning

31 December

Homes Under The Hammer, Season 23

Watch on Binge here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.