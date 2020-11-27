We’re in the final leg of 2020, folks. The holiday season is well on its way and festive films are already making their way into our streaming services. It’s the perfect time to kick back, forget your worries and give yourself the gift of judgement-free binge-watching.
With that considered, let’s take a look at what’s on the way to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Binge in 2020.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for December
Big Mouth: Season 4 (04/12/2020)
On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.
The Prom (11/12/2020)
A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.
Selena: The Series (04/12/2020)
A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 December
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us
- Angela’s Christmas Wish
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- 50 First Dates
- New York Minute
- The Dark Knight
- Batman Returns
- Superbad
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Transformers
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Failure to Launch
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- The Age of Innocence
- Wedding Crashers
- Step Brothers
- Click
2 December
- The Lovely Bones
- Fierce
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical
- Alien Worlds
3 December
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
- Us
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
- Break
4 December
- Leyla Everlasting
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
- MANK
- Bombay Rose
- Sweet River
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- Big Mouth: Season 4
- Selena: The Series
5 December
- Detention
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
8 December
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helper
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Lovestruck in the City
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
9 December
- The Surgeon’s Cut
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
- The Big Show Show: Christmas
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
10 December
- Alice in Borderland
11 December
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
- The Prom
- Canvas
- Giving Voice
- A Trash Truck Christmas
14 December
- Hilda: Season 2
- Tiny Pretty Things
- A California Christmas
15 December
- Song Exploder: Volume 2
16 December
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
- Run On
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
- Anitta: Made In Honorio
- The Ripper
18 December
- Home for Christmas: Season 2
- Sweet Home
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
22 December
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
23 December
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
- The Midnight Sky
- Your Name Engraved Herein
25 December
- Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)
- Bridgerton
26 December
- DNA
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
27 December
- A Love So Beautiful
- Cops and Robbers
30 December
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Equinox
31 December
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
- Best of Stand-Up 2020
- The Flintstones
- Dracula Untold
- Battleship
- Land of the Lost
- Step Up
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Coming to Stan in December
A Sunburnt Christmas (11/12/2020)
Directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren (Bondi Hipsters, The Other Guy), A Sunburnt Christmas is a wild, hilarious and heartfelt story about a single mum and her kids doing it tough on their outback farm until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.
Dom and Adrian: 2020 (13/12/2020)
Created by Nick Boshier and Christiaan Van Vuuren, the creators of social media hit Bondi Hipsters, and co-creators of TV series, Soul Mates, Dom and Adrian: 2020 stars Christiaan Van Vuuren as Dom and Nick Boshier as Adrian. Dom and Adrian: 2020 is a mockumentary special chronicling their journey through the garbage fire that is 2020.
Your Honor (07/12/2020)
Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston stars in this gripping legal thriller as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 December
- Precious
- Siren: Season 3
- Boy
- The Great Gatsby
- Young Offenders: Christmas Special 2018
- Royal Christmas Engagement
- Christmas Together
- Colonia
- The Switch (2010)
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 36 & 37
2 December
- The Silver Brumby
- Flash Gordon
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 38
- White Reindeer
3 December
- Thomas Banks’ Quest for Love – Premiere
- Next of Kin: Season 1
- Sweet Country
- The Program
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 39
4 December
- No Reservations
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 40
- Full Moon in Paris
5 December
- A Long Way Down
- Street Dance 2
6 December
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 6 – Midseason Premiere
- The Reagans: Episode 4 – Final
- Man Up (2014)
- My Tehran For Sale
7 December
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
- You, Me and the Apocalypse: Season 1
- Passion
- Alex Cross
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 41
- Leap Year
8 December
- A Most Wanted Man
- Mulholland Drive
- The Ice Storm
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 42
- The Violin Teacher
9 December
- Brassic: Season 1
- Orlando
- Fair Game
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 43
- The Mine
10 December
- Concussion (2015)
- Tinka
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 44
- Absolution
- Lux Aeterna
11 December
- A Sunburnt Christmas – Premiere
- Curious George: Season 13 – Premiere
- A Million Little Things: Seasons 1 – 2
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 45
- Marguerite
12 December
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 8-13
- Where’s Wally?: Season 2 – Premiere
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
- The Ghost Writer
13 December
- Dom & Adrian 2020 – Premiere
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 7
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
14 December
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 2
- Music and Lyrics
- The Ides of March
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 46
- Big Bad Wolves
- Ted – Show Me Love
15 December
- Fearless: Season 1
- Cuban Fury
- The Gunman
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 47
- God of the Piano
16 December
- Camping (2016): Season 1
- Delinquents
- Daughter of God
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 48 – Final
- Love and Bullets
17 December
- The Good Wife: Seasons 1 – 7
- 3 Days to Kill
- The Guest
18 December
- Four Weddings and a Funeral: Season 1 – Premiere
- Twister
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
- There’s No Place Like Home
19 December
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Proof
20 December
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 8
- Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains
21 December
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 3
- Swordfish
- Escape From New York
22 December
- Braindead: Season 1
- Boytown
23 December
- Tutankhamun: Season 1
- Triple 9
24 December
- The Book of Love
- Bluebeard
25 December
- About Time
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- Return of the Musketeers (1989)
26 December
- Seven Types of Ambiguity: Season 1
- King Kong (’05)
- Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2019
27 December
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 9
- Constantine
28 December
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 4
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Love Happens
- Flesh Out
29 December
- End Of Watch
- Instinct
30 December
- Wanted
- Cerulean Blue
31 December
- Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story (Miniseries)
- Darklands: Season 1
- Luther: Season 5
Coming to Amazon Prime in December
Greed (01/12/2020)
A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicised and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Sound of Metal (04/12/2020)
During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over.
The Wilds (11/12/2020)
Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island.
Amazon’s full streaming list
1 December
- Where’s Waldo S1
- Greed
3 December
- Widows
The Kill Team
4 December
- Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers S1
- Sound Of Metal
10 December
- Bull S1-S3
- Don’t Let Go
11 December
- Durgavati
- The Wilds S1
- I’m Your Woman
15 December
- Mao’s Last Dancer
16 December
- Elementary S1-S7
- The Expanse S5
- Hawaii Five-0 S1-S6
17 December
- Like A Boss
- Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears
- Unpaused S1
- The Photograph
- El Cid S1
18 December
- Mirreyes Vs. Godinez, Home Office
- Putham Pudhu Kaalai
- The Grand Tour S4
21 December
- Macgyver S1-S3
25 December
- Coolie No. 1
- Sylvie’s Love
- Halal Love Story
26 December
- Thalayvi (Malyalam)
- Covers
30 December
- 10
- Yearly Departed S1
31 December
- Luther S5
- Bellbird
Disney’s streaming highlights for December
Godmothered (04/12/2020)
Set at Christmas time, ‘Godmothered’ is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.
Soul (25/12/2020)
What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film ‘Soul’ introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.
Disney’s full streaming list
December 4
- Mulan
- The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 14’
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- ‘Keep On Rollin’ and ‘The Big Good Wolf’
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Puppy Dog Pals Season 3 (18 eps)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos S23 (22 eps)
- Man Vs. Shark
- We Bought A Zoo
- The Wonderful World Of Disney:
- Magical Holiday Celebration
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
December 11
- Safety
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 15’
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- ‘The Brave Little Squire’ and ‘An Ordinary Date’
- Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney’s Fam Jam Season 1
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
December 18
- On Pointe
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0
- Dory’s Reef Cam
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 16’ – Season Finale
- Big Hero 6, Season 3
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- ‘Supermarket Scramble’ and ‘Just The Four Of Us’
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series – Season 1
- Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom
- Thailand’s Wild Side – Season 1
- The Owl House – Season 1
- PJ Masks – Season 4
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S S2
December 25
- Burrow
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
- Walking With Dinosaurs
- Epic
- Eragon
- Ferdinand
- Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
- Marvel’s Runaways (S2) – AU Premiere
- Marvel’s Runaways (S1) – NZ Premiere
- Rio
- Rio 2
Coming to Binge in December
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Season 13 (07/12/2020)
This season introduces a brand-new Housewife, actress and singer Drew Sidora, who is a friend of returning Housewife Cynthia Bailey and just moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles. How will Drew navigate her new friendships with the Atlanta Housewives?
Baby God (09/12/2020)
A haunting probe into the work of infamous Nevada fertility specialist Dr. Quincy Fortier, a man who deceived countless women struggling to conceive by using his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent – to impregnate them.
Binge’s full streaming list
1 December
- His Dark Materials, Season 2 Episode 3
- NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10
- Hope and Fear: How Pandemics Changed The World
2 December
- Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
- Grant, Season 1
- Next, Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6
- Haunted Encounters, Season 1, Episode 9
- Long Island Medium, Season 7
- Don’t Be Tardy, Season 8, Episodes 1 & 2
- My Floating Home, Season 2
3 December
- The Flight Attendant, Season 1, Episodes 4 & 5
- Season finale December 17
- Incredible Homes, Season 1
- Naked And Afraid, Season 5
- Law & Order, Season 20
- Cobra, Season 1, Episode 4
4 December
- Southern Charm, Season 7, Episode 5
- Dr. 90210, Season 1
- Fate of the Furious
- A Dog’s Journey
5 December
- The Kids Are All Right
6 December
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Season 12, Episode 4
- Richard Jewell
- Bad Neighbours 2
7 December
- Euphoria, A Special Episode
- The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Season 13
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 5, Episode 19
- Unusual Suspects, Season 1
- Warrior, Season 2, Episode 10
8 December
- Helicopter ER, Season 1
9 December
- Baby God
- Gold Rush: White Water, Season 2
10 December
- Celeb Ex In The City, Season 1
- Bryan Inc, Season 2
- Mafia Women With Trevor Macdonald
11 December
- Milk
- Death At A Funeral
12 December
- Rock of Ages
- Kong: Skull Island
13 December
- Kindergarten Cop
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
14 December
- It Will Be Chaos
- Fatal Attraction, Season 7
15 December
- Eat Well For Less, Season 6
16 December
- Aussie Gold Hunters, Season 2
17 December
- Superfoods, Season 2
- James Martin’s Great British Adventure, Season 1
18 December
- Get Out
- Notting Hill
- Eurotrip
19 December
- Small Axe
20 December
- Four Holidays
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
21 December
- The Perfect Murder, Season 4
22 December
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Season 3B
- Ghost Hunters, Season 2
23 December
- Fatal Attraction, Season 8
- Dating: No Filter, Season 2, Episodes 13-22
24 December
- Storage Hunters UK, Season 5
- Storage Hunters, Season 6
25 December
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- The Disaster Artist
26 December
- Upright, Season 1
- Argo
- Year One
- The Boys Are Back
27 December
- Murder On Middle Beach
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society
- Before Midnight
28 December
- The Third Day, Season 1
- Amazing Spaces: Snow Special 2018
29 December
- A Dangerous Son
30 December
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Tesla: Master of Lightning
31 December
- Homes Under The Hammer, Season 23
