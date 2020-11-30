The Best Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Going Strong

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2020 sales frenzy are finally coming to an end. Or are they? It turns out that plenty of online stores – both in Australia and abroad – have extended their deal offerings, with some even increasing their discounts. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals you need to know about.

Be warned, Cyber Monday 2020 is only running for a few more hours so it’s important to jump on these deals quickly. Happy shopping!

1. Lifehacker Coupons: Lifehacker’s new coupon site is still offering scores of great Cyber Monday deals, including 50% off at Myer, 20% off at Kogan and 30% off at Dan Murphy’s. Click here for more highlights!

2. 25% off site-wide at Ecosa: The one-stop sleep shop is offering huge discounts on everything from mattresses and bed bases to pillows and weighted blankets. Click here!

3. Triple data offer at Circles.Life : Available on the 20GB plan – enjoy 60GB data for just $28/month for 12 months. Use the promo code TRIPLEDATA. Click here to get the deal!

4. Up to 50% off everything at Lovehoney: Everything from cult sex toys to lingerie and bondage is available at huge discounts. Spice up your life. Click here!

5. Thousands of Amazon deals: Amazon is offering significant discounts across thousands of products from homewares and tech to beauty and books. Save 42% on these Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones and 33% on the Philips Premium Collection All In One Multi Cooker. Click here to shop all deals!

6. Cheap Microsoft Surfaces: The Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday sale is still running – and there are some killer deals on offer. Highlights include up to $825 off Surface Pro 7 and up to $1047 off Surface Book 3. Click here to see the deals!

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.