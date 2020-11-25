The Best Black Friday Offers on Activewear and Sports Gear

Nothing gives you the motivation to workout more than fresh activewear. Now that Black Friday 2020 has officially kicked off, it’s the perfect excuse to add a few more pieces to your sportswear collection. A new pair of runners, some fresh leggings, even muscle recovery devices – there’s no shortage of Black Friday sales on offer. The Black Friday activewear deals are epic, so you won’t want to miss out.

While you could spend hours trawling the internet for all the best deals, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday activewear sales on offer this year. Now you can finally smash those fitness goals and look good doing it, too.

Happy shopping!

READ MORE The Best Deals From Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sales

Up to 30% off at Gymshark: Includes women’s and mens activewear.

30-50% off at Jaggad: From must-have leggings to essential sweats.

Up to 40% off select clothing at Rebel: Also receive up to 50% off select smart watches.

Save 49% on the HUAWEI Smart Watch GT at Amazon: Save 33% on the Fitbit Inspire HR Health and Fitness Tracker too.

30-60% off site-wide at Ryderwear: Huge savings on apparel and accessories.

Save up to 30% on sale items at PE Nation: Includes leggings, sports bras and jackets.

Up to 50% off select footwear, apparel and more at Adidas outlet: Includes hundreds of shoes.

30% site-wide sale at Two Tags: Shop women’s, mens and accessories.

Up to 40% off select sportswear at Catch: Save on big name brands.

A further 20% off site-wide at L’urv: Shop the brands best-sellers at a bargain price.

60% off site-wide at Echt: Includes mens and women’s activewear.

Up to $200 off Therabody devices: $200 off Theragun PRO (RRP $899) and $150 off Theragun ELITE (RRP $649).

There you have it, the best Black Friday activewear deals to throw your money at this year.

Be sure to regularly check back here for more of the best Black Friday 2020 sales available.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.