This Week’s Best Fitness Deals from Fitbit, Nike, Lorna Jane and More

At this point in the year, it’s safe to assume that some of us may have slipped on our health and fitness resolutions for 2021. If that’s you, no judgement! We’ve all been there, friend.

If there’s one thing that can inspire a return to an active lifestyle, however, it’s probably a solid sale on fitness, health and activewear products (at least, it tends to work for me). So, with that in mind, I’ve gone and mined the internet for the best health-related sales on offer right now to help you guys nab a deal.

Check out a list of my favourites, below.

Activewear sales

Under Armour sale

Assorted sales on a selection of shoes and activewear items.

Grade School UA Charged Pursuit 2 sneakers – $40 down from $80 (only a handful of sizes left)

Women’s UA Qualifier Speedpocket Perforated Crop leggings – $55 down from $110

Men’s UA Seamless Tank – $35 down from $55 (limited sizes left!)

Women’s Armour® Mid Crossback MF Sports Bra – $35 down from $50 (limited sizes)

P.E Nation sale

Heads Up Sweat in Maple – $89 down from $129

Set Shot Sports Bra in Ivory – $69 down from $99

Score Runner Legging in Black – $89 down from $129

Nike sale

F.C. Barcelona 2020/21 Stadium Third – 29% off (now $73.99)

Women’s Running Shorts Nike City Ready – 31% off (now $68.99)

Men’s Nike Air Max 2090 – 44% off (now $110.99)

Men’s Nike React Element 55 SE – 29% off (now $126.99)

Lorna Jane sale

Lorna Jane has slashed the price of its best-selling lotus leggings. These babies are now $60. Shop here.

Move With Ease Tank – $25 down from $55.99

Echt sale

Activewear brand Echt currently has up to 60% off its collection. Shop here.

Adidas sale

Women’s Alphabounce+ Shoes – 30% off (now $112)

Men’s Senseboost Go Shoes – 30% off (now $133)

Women’s Badge Of Sport Cotton Tank Top – 30% off (now $24.50)

Men’s Hoodie – 30% off (now $84)

Fitbit sales

Fitbit Versa 2 sale

Amazon has discounted Fitbit Versa 2 watches by 34%. Get your hands on one for $197 (save $102.95). Shop here.

Smartwatch sales

Garmin sale

If you’re more of a Garmin fan, Amazon has popped a 23% discount on the Garmin Venu smartwatch. Grab this watch for $498 (save $151). Shop here.

Gym equipment sales

Dumbbell sale

Catch.com.au is selling METEOR 12kg Anti-Slip Dumbbell Weights at $59.95 (save $41). Shop here.

Treadmill sale

The Xiaomi WalkingPad R1 Pro foldable treadmill is discounted at Catch.com.au to $879 (save $320). Shop here.

Resistance bands sale

TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands – save 41%with Amazon (save $26.29)

Foam roller sale

SIRIUS Foam Roller – save 20% on Amazon with a coupon

Supplement sales

Body Science Hydroxy Burn Shred Neuro – $35 (save $29)

Amazonia Raw Protein Isolate Vanilla – $59.95 (save $16)

Food delivery deals

Mr Muscle Chef

$20 off your first order and free shipping with Mr Muscle Chef subscription. Sign up here.

You Foodz

Get 7 meals for $55, or 9 meals for $69. Sign up here.

HelloFresh

Get 40% off your meal plan when you sign up. Sign up here.

eBay deals

Omron HEM-7320 Ultra Premium Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Machine – 33% off (save $81.83)

Livemor Foot Massager – 52% off (save $111.05)

Norflex Massage Gun – 67% off (save $201)