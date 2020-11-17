ALDI’s Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back, but You’ll Need to Be Quick

It’s about that time of year again, friends. That time where quirky Christmas gifts start making the rounds online, and people begin planning what they want to give as pressies to their nearest and dearest.

ALDI is wasting no time in getting into the, er… spirit of things by busting out a range of boozy advent calendars – perfect for counting down the days in this crappy year, if you ask me.

The supermarket chain has brought back its popular 24 Days of Celebration Wine Advent Calendar for 2020, with each date stacked with two glasses of wine. The calendar features sparkling, white, rose, and red varietals and is priced at $89.99.

This year, however, they’ve also introduced a 12 Nights of Wine Tubes Advent Calendar. This beauty is designed for those who may not be up for two glasses an evening/may want to work through their wine calendar alone (hey, it’s the holidays!). It’s made up of twelve 100mL tubes of wine from all corners of the globe. If you want to drink yourself a merry little Christmas (responsibly, of course) with this boozy advent calendar, it’s priced at $49.99.

On the new product drop, Jason Bowyer, ALDI Wine Buyer and resident wine expert said:

“Our brand-new, Australian-first, ‘12 Nights of Wine Tubes Advent Calendar’ features 12 exquisite wonders-of-the-wine-world, including red and white wines from the finest wine regions around the world – available in the comfort of your living room with a full tasting menu. For such an affordable price, we know this advent calendar will provide our customers with a little daily indulgence during a busy festive season.”

The wino calendars are available to purchase from Wednesday 25th of November. So, set yourselves a reminder, people.

If you’re interested in more boozy gift options (for others, or yourself) ALDI has also released a selection of alcoholic gift packs, in addition to their advent calendars.

These adult-friendly treats include:

A Sandara Sparkling Blood Orange or Sangria four-pack at $26.99

A Prosecco gift box with Blackcurrant and Passionfruit syrups at $24.99

A ten pack of premium imported beer at $24.99

A 12 pack of Australian craft beers for $29.99

Laphroaig Select Cask Scotch Whiskey at $74.99

A Jägermeister gift pack that comes with a hip-flask at $44.99

A Baileys gift pack fitted with 2 ceramic milk jugs and straws

Cointreau with a double-sided measuring jigger for $49.99

The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur at $34.99

Christmas in 2020 might be alright, after all...