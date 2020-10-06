Try One of These Healthy Habits Each Day This Month

As we hinted last week, our October challenge is an all-around health reset, aiming to help you get all the basics of your health back on track. Today we’re sharing a calendar with something small you can do each day for the next four weeks.

Remember, this is not a diet, a punishing workout regimen, or an escalation of increasing demands on your time. It’s an opportunity to revisit different areas of your life and ask whether you’re supporting yourself in a healthy way.

You’ve already done the first thing on the calendar, which is taking stock of needed appointments and preventive care as we discussed a few days ago. (If you’re just joining us, feel free to hop in anytime.) We’ll have another more in-depth assignment for you each weekend, but in the meantime, enjoy these bite-sized health reminders:

Illustration: Benjamin Currie

We’re even going easy on you by posting this on the second day of the week, meaning you get to skip those wall sits if you want. (Going easy on yourself is very much in keeping for the theme of this month, ok?) Today: give your future self a gift by setting up a bedtime reminder. Tomorrow, meditate for a few minutes.

Think of each day’s action as a free sample of a healthy habit. Maybe you hate meditating. That’s fine; move on to the next thing. But maybe you’ll think, hmm, why don’t I find a way to do this every day? By the end of the month you’ll have sampled twenty different things, and whatever the outcome you’ll have learned something about yourself.