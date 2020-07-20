This Easy Air Fryer Ice Cream Hack Will Level Up Your Dessert Game

Deep-fried ice cream is a bangin’ treat but it comes with a side of guilt for very obvious reasons. Luckily though, a woman on a popular Facebook group, Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia, has shared a recipe that will make your dessert fix a little less shameful.

There’s no denying Aussies are obsessed with air fryers. There have been more food hacks shared using this bad boy kitchen gadget than we can count — so much so that it’s almost always sold out. If you’re one of the lucky folks who managed to snag one, then this six-ingredient fried ice cream recipe, most commonly found in Asian restaurants, is going to make you very happy.

The woman’s post on Share Kmart Air Dryer Recipes Australia received hundreds of comments from enthusiastic readers. If you’re keen, you can send a request to join the group and then spend hours scrolling through some brilliant hacks and recipes yourself.

When you hit the search bar and type in fried ice cream, you’ll notice versions of this recipe have been shared numerous times before. We can guarantee this won’t be the last time it’s been hyped up either.

But for now, the star of the show is the fried ice cream. If you want to make this hot and cold and smooth and crunchy treat for yourself and your mates, you’ll need:

Ingredients (serves one):

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Arnott’s Arrowroot biscuits – crushed

Fine desiccated coconut

1 egg

2 tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Tip: You can skip Arnott’s biscuits and use crushed cornflakes instead.

Method:

Grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream and roll it into a frozen ball. Pop it in the freezer for an hour. Take out a bowl and put in your crushed biscuits and desiccated coconut. Get the ice cream scoop out of the freezer and roll it in the dry ingredients. Put it back in the freezer for another hour. Use another bowl to mix in the egg, milk and vanilla extract. Get the ice cream scoop out of the freezer again. Dip it in the wet mix. Let it set for another hour and repeat the step. Pop it back in the freezer overnight. When you’re ready to cook it the next day, preheat your air fryer to 200 degrees for five minutes. Pop in your ice cream and let it fry for about four minutes.

The woman mentioned in her post that her ice cream got just a little bit ‘melty, but not much’. But eating ice cream is never a tidy business so we’re down with a few drips here and there.

If you try this hack yourself, give us a shout in the comments and tell us how you went.