How to Watch Mulan on Disney Plus in Australia

The big day is almost here — the live action remake of Mulan is soon going to hit Disney Plus in Australia. To reminisce this childhood classic, here’s how you can get ‘Premier Access’ and be one of the first people to watch the film.

When is Mulan being released on Disney Plus?

Mulan was originally due to be released on 9 March but after many delay setbacks, it’s finally going to hit Disney+ screens tomorrow, 4 September. We’re yet to receive an official confirmation on the time it’ll be be available to stream but keep an eye out on this space for the most up-to-date info.

How much will it cost to watch Mulan?

In case you weren’t already aware, you’ll need to pay to watch Mulan even if you’re an existing subscriber. Disney Plus is offering Premier Access to Aussie customers for a single additional fee of $34.99. The offer will be available until 2 November.

How to watch Mulan with Premier Access

If you’re keen to watch Mulan right upon its release, here’s what you need to know.

Mulan via Premier Access will be available to stream on the Disney Plus website but you’ll need to subscribe to the service first. Alternatively you can use the app to watch it too on the following supported devices:

Android phones and tablets

Apple iPhones and iPads

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android TV Devices

LG WebOS Smart TVs

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

Amazon FireTV

Apple AirPlay

Apple TV (4th Generation and later)

Chromebook

Chromecast

Roku

Sony PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Vizio SmartCast TV

To avail the Premier Excess offer, existing subscribers will need to reconfirm billing details or enter a new payment method through the Disney+ website or app. It’s the same process for customers who started their subscription with a third-party partner.

You’ll be able to watch Mulan whenever you want, as many times as you want as long as you’re an active Disney+ subscriber. You can sign up here.

If you don’t want to dish out the extra cash, Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on 4 December for no additional cost.

Get in the mood for Mulan with some music

Singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera recorded a new version of Reflection for the remake. Watch the video, sing along, and get in the mood to watch the film with a mountain of snacks.

